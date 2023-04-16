The Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update is the latest major content update for the popular sandbox game. It focuses on self-expression, representation, and creativity and introduces new features and blocks for players to explore and use. One of these features is bamboo, a versatile material used for crafting, building, and decoration.

Bamboo has many uses in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update. It can be used as fuel for furnaces, smokers, and campfires, as well as for breeding pandas and trading with wandering traders. Bamboo can also be crafted into various blocks with different properties and functions.

Crafting Bamboo blocks in Minecraft 2023

Bamboo is a renewable resource found in jungles and bamboo forests. Bamboo can be harvested with any tool or hand, but using a sword will speed up the process. Bamboo can also be grown by planting it on dirt, grass, podzol, or sand near the water. It grows faster when it is adjacent to other bamboo plants. Here are all the new bamboo blocks in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update and how to craft them:

1) Block of Bamboo

Nine bamboos in a 3x3 square in the crafting grid to make a block of bamboo (Image via Mojang)

Block of Bamboo is a building block that can be used for crafting or decoration. It has a darker green color and a striped texture. To craft a bamboo block, place nine bamboo in a 3x3 square in the crafting grid. This will produce one block of bamboo. You can have an alternate variant of bamboo block by using an axe, a coalition of stripped bamboo.

2) Bamboo Planks

New bamboo planks come underwood type so that you can use them like any regular planks (Image via Mojang)

Bamboo planks are essential building blocks that can be used to craft other blocks or items. They have a light green color and a smooth texture. Place one block of bamboo in the crafting grid to craft bamboo planks. This will produce two bamboo planks.

You can craft stairs and slabs using bamboo planks. To craft bamboo stairs, place six bamboo planks in an L-shape in the crafting grid, which will produce four bamboo stairs. Place three bamboo planks in a horizontal row in the crafting grid to craft bamboo slabs. This will make six bamboo plank slabs. They have the same color and texture as bamboo plank wood.

As mentioned by the developers, they come under the wood-type category of Minecraft 1.20 update. Here's a list of what can be crafted using bamboo planks:

Trapdoors

Signs

Fences

Fence gates

Buttons

Doors

Pressure plates

Slabs

Stairs

Rafts

Rafts with chests

Hanging signs

3) Bamboo Mosaic Planks

A bamboo mosaic is a new decorative block set (Image via Mojang)

A new mosaic bamboo block will also be added to the collection, along with regular wood-type blocks. It will have horizontal and vertical bamboo designs, proving to be a great decorative building block. Bamboo mosaics can be crafted using two slabs of bamboo planks. To compose a bamboo mosaic, put two slabs in the crafting grid to produce a bamboo mosaic.

You can craft stairs and slabs using bamboo mosaics. Place six bamboo mosaics in an L-shape in the crafting grid to craft a bamboo mosaic. This will produce four bamboo mosaic stairs. Place three bamboo mosaics in a horizontal row in the crafting grid to craft bamboo slabs. This will make six bamboo mosaic slabs.

Raft

A new boat type - Raft (Image via Mojang)

The bamboo block set introduces a new way of sailing in Minecraft with a "Raft." This boat variant has no side walls and is composed of long, peeled bamboo sticks bound together with ropes. The oars of the rafts are also made of bamboo and have a curved shape.

Rafts can glide on the water with the same speed and movement as normal boats, but they have a unique aesthetic that suits the bamboo theme. Players can also customize their rafts by adding a chest for extra storage or placing any entity on the back for companionship.

In conclusion, the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update brings many new features and blocks centered around bamboo, including the block of bamboo, bamboo planks, bamboo mosaic planks, and the latest raft boat type. These additions allow players to explore new creative possibilities and incorporate bamboo into their Minecraft creations uniquely and interestingly.

