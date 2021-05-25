Top 5 things players can make with bamboo in Minecraft

Minecraft announced that bamboo would be added in September of 2018 at MINECON Earth, and it was officially added to Java in the 1.14 update and the Bedrock Edition in the 1.8.0 update.

In Minecraft, bamboo is a plant found in jungles and has different uses. It can be used as fuel for smelting/cooking, breeding pandas, and crafting/scaffolding or sticks. Plus, it is the fastest-growing plant in the game!

Bamboo has many different uses within the game, the best of which are listed below.

Five best things to make from bamboo in Minecraft

5) Sticks

Crafting recipe for sticks using bamboo (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Players can usually make sticks from tree wood that is farmed, although they can also make sticks from bamboo.

When bamboo is broken, if the player places two of these pieces in the crafting bench, it will make a singular stick, much like putting regular wood into the crafting bench.

4) Scaffolding

Scaffolding is very different from other blocks within Minecraft (Image via Minecraft Feedback)

Scaffolding is a block used when building structures to help the player reach higher places and descend safely without any fall damage. It is created by using bamboo and string, which makes six scaffoldings at a time.

Scaffolding is very different from other blocks within Minecraft. When placing it, if players press the "use" button on the side of the scaffolding, it is added on top of the highest scaffolding in that location, allowing the player to build the scaffolding up as high as they need it to be.

If the scaffolding needs to be placed outside of its support base, players can put it six blocks away from the base of support. Any further than that, and the scaffolding will fall.

3) Bamboo farm

Creating a bamboo farm is pretty easy (Image via Planet Minecraft)

Creating a bamboo farm can be very useful in a player's Minecraft playthrough. They can plant bamboo on grass, dirt, coarse dirt, gravel, mycelium, podzol, sand, or red sand, making the creation of a bamboo farm extraordinarily easy.

If gamers would like to learn more about creating bamboo farms and how to do it, they can click here.

2) Bamboo bridge

A player-created bamboo bridge (Image via Estreem)

Bridges can be somewhat of a necessity in parts of Minecraft, for aesthetic at the very least. The general materials needed are bamboo, bone meal, campfires, rabbits and leads, spruce fences, sandstone stairs, and a shovel.

In this video, the YouTuber lists everything players need to build their bamboo bridge! Building one centered around this item will take quite a lot of resources, although it will prove to be very useful in the end.

1) Bamboo forest

The top of the bamboo needs a light level of 9 or higher to grow (Image via Reddit)

As seen above, a player can plant tons of bamboo to create a forest of just bamboo. Unfortunately, there are no biomes solely dedicated to this plant (although there are a few where bamboo dominates, just not only housing bamboo), so players themselves creating one could be ideal.

As mentioned before, bamboo can be planted on grass blocks, dirt, coarse dirt, gravel, mycelium, podzol, sand, or red sand. When bone meal is used on bamboo, it grows by 1-2 blocks, and it can grow up to 12-16 blocks tall. The top of the bamboo needs a light level of 9 or higher to grow.

Bamboo is known for being the fastest growing plant in Minecraft, so building an entire bamboo forest is somewhat of an easy feat.

