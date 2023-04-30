Top 7 new blocks to try in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Mojang will soon release the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update, which introduces new features like biomes, blocks, items, mobs, etc. The Swedish game company took a different route and gradually introduced all the new features that would be added with the update. This way, they could show only those complete and confirmed features for the update.

This update will add several blocks to the game. Since blocks are one of the most important things in the game, players would most certainly like to try out every new block. Here are some of the best ones to try in the 1.20 update.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Bamboo mosaic, suspicious sand, pink petals, and 4 other blocks worth trying in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

7) Bamboo Mosaic

Bamboo mosaic is a unique variant of bamboo planks in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Bamboo mosaic is a special kind of bamboo block. With the 1.20 update, Mojang is adding yet another set of wood blocks that can be made of bamboo. Though most of these blocks will resemble regular wood blocks, they are exclusive to the new set. This can be crafted by combining two slabs into a vertical strip.

They will have a special design that is brilliant for building structures and decorating them. They can also be further crafted into slabs and stairs.

6) Decorated Pot

Decorated pots are part of the archeology update and are new decoration blocks in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Mojang is finally adding the long-lost archeology feature to the game with the 1.20 update. It will feature new blocks from which players can extract all kinds of random items, including new pottery sherds that can be further crafted into new decorated pots. These pots can either be crafted from pottery sherds, which will have different kinds of carvings, or bricks, which will not have any.

These pots will be excellent for decorating a structure's interior and exterior areas.

5) Suspicious Sand/Gravel

Players will find loads of items inside the new suspicious sand block in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Mojang added a new block called suspicious sand and gravel with the archeology feature. These blocks can be found in desert temples, wells, trail ruins, and ocean ruins. When mined normally, they will not drop anything; however, if players carefully use the new brush tool on them, they will gradually decrease in size and reveal a random item hidden inside them.

These blocks will have rare items like pottery sherds and sniffer eggs.

4) Pink Petals

The Cherry Grove biome will have loads of pink petal blocks generating on top of grass blocks in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Reddit/u/Pooptopiaproblems)

The new pink petal half block is one of the most beautiful blocks that will be added with the 1.20 update. These will generate naturally in the new Cherry Grove biome on top of grass blocks. It essentially shows that several petals have fallen from the cherry blossom trees. Players can easily obtain them by breaking them with shears.

They are essentially considered decorative blocks, even though they do not look like complete blocks.

3) Calibrated Sculk Sensor

A calibrated sculk sensor can be crafted with three amethyst shards, and a regular sculk sensor in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Mojang is also focusing on redstone contraptions and how to expand the feature even further. Hence, they will be releasing the new calibrated sculk sensor that can be used to control the sound level and frequency each sculk block detects.

This allows players to have more control over which sculk sensor is activated by which level of sound.

2) Chiseled Bookshelf

A chiseled bookshelf block can send a redstone signal with a redstone comparator in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

A chiseled bookshelf will be one of the most fascinating blocks added with the 1.20 update. Firstly, they can store actual books, unlike the regular bookshelves already present in the game. Moreover, whenever a book is added or removed from a slot, the block sends a redstone signal with the help of a comparator.

Hence, players can use it to create traps and hidden areas filled with chiseled bookshelves. They can also be used in other redstone contraptions.

1) Cherry Planks

Chery planks will arguably be the most used block in the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Since Mojang is adding the new Cherry Grove biome that will grow new cherry blossom trees, they have also added a brand new wood type that will be pink in color. Since planks are the most used building block in the game, cherry planks will soon become the most used building block as soon as the update drops. They are gorgeous to look at and will add a twist to the structures.

