How to use pottery shards in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

The most recent update of the popular game Minecraft, called Trails & Tales, has introduced an exciting new feature that enables players to create beautifully decorated pots using pottery shards. This addition is truly remarkable as it enhances the overall gaming experience by providing players with an entirely new aspect, especially for those who have an interest in archeology.

The ability to create intricate and unique designs on pots adds a sense of creativity and artistry to the gameplay that was previously nonexistent.

How players can use pottery shards in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

To begin, players must be up for a bit of archeology. This can be done by locating suspicious sand in the game world. Once players have found it, they can use the brush tool to locate pottery shards.

What are pottery shards used for in Minecraft?

The primary use of pottery shards in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update is to create decorated pots.

Players need to combine four pottery shards to create a decorated pot, and as long as they have enough of the required item, they can create as many pots as they wish.

The design of the decorated pot depends on the pottery shards used. There are 20 different variants, allowing players to customize.

Players can also combine different pottery shards to create pots with unique designs.

Pottery shards come in the following variants:

Angler Pottery Shard

Archer Pottery Shard

Arms Up Pottery Shard

Blade Pottery Shard

Brewer Pottery Shard

Burn Pottery Shard

Danger Pottery Shard

Explorer Pottery Shard

Friend Pottery Shard

Heart Pottery Shard

Heartbreak Pottery Shard

Howl Pottery Shard

Mourner Pottery Shard

Plenty Pottery Shard

Prize Pottery Shard

Sheaf Pottery Shard

Skull Pottery Shard

Snort Pottery Shard

Using decorated pots to make the world beautiful

Decorated pots are a beautiful addition to a player's build. They can be placed in buildings to add a touch of decoration. Additionally, players can break them to get the original four pottery shards back.

This means players can use the same pottery shards repeatedly to create new decorated pots, making it a sustainable feature in the game.

The limited availability makes pottery shards a valuable resource for archeology enthusiasts. Players can use them to decorate their builds and create unique designs.

Building with the rich history of Minecraft

Aside from decorating buildings, players can also use decorated pots to create themed areas.

For instance, players can collect pottery shards with designs related to a particular region in the game world and use them to create decorated pots that go well with the area's theme.

Players can also use decorated pots to create mosaics. Since each side of a decorated pot has a unique design, it can be used to create complex and beautiful mosaics.

Poll : 0 votes