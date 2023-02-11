How to make chiseled bookshelf in Minecraft 1.20

There are many blocks in Minecraft, and each of them serves a different purpose. From beautifully colored blocks that players can use to design the creations of their dreams to furnaces used for smelting, there is truly something for everything.

Not all blocks in the game serve a purpose besides decoration. In the current game, bookshelves are decorative and can be used to bolster a player's enchanting level. However, they cannot actually store books. This is about to change in 1.20, where players will be able to create chiseled bookshelves that they can use to store their books.

The 1.20 update, which comes later in 2023, will add a whole bunch of new content to the game, including camels, sniffers, and even archeology. However, one of the most anticipated additions is the chiseled bookshelf.

Storage is paramount to Minecraft since so many materials and blocks are gathered. Having a set place to store important books is a welcome addition to the game.

Making a chiseled bookshelf in Mojang's sandbox title is very easy, provided that players follow the right instructions.

Steps to build a chiseled bookshelf in Minecraft

The first thing you will want to do to make a chiseled bookshelf is to make sure that you have the materials required to craft it.

The recipe for a chiseled bookshelf has six wood planks and three wood slabs. The type of wood does not matter. They do not even have to be the same type of wood, so you can mix and match to make sure you have the right materials.

Once the correct materials are collected, you should place three wood planks across the top row, three wood slabs across the middle, and another three wood planks across the bottom row.

If done correctly, you will now have a chiseled bookshelf that you can use to store your books.

Making use of the chiseled bookshelf in Minecraft

Now that you have a chiseled bookshelf, you can begin storing your books inside. The chiseled bookshelf can store all types of books, including books, book and quills, written books, and enchanted books.

To store a book, simply place the chiseled bookshelf down on the ground where desired. Then, approach the chiseled bookshelf while holding the book to be stored. Right-click or press the secondary action button to store the book inside the bookshelf.

The book will then disappear from the player's inventory and be placed inside the chiseled bookshelf. Each chiseled bookshelf can store up to six books. To retrieve the books, you must walk up to the bookshelf without a book equipped in your hand and right-click or use the secondary action button. This will retrieve the last book stored inside the chiseled bookshelf.

Each chiseled bookshelf will store items in a stack, so you will need to remember the order in which you put your books to stay organized. However, with the chiseled bookshelf at your disposal, your Minecraft base can be a little neater and more functional.

