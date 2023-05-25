5 best builds to make using bamboo blocks in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft 1.20 may not have arrived in full force yet, but thanks to Java Edition snapshots and Bedrock Edition previews, players have been able to try out plenty of the update's features. Among these are bamboo wood blocks, a new wood type that can be directly crafted from bamboo, making it unique among most wood blocks. As one might expect, many members of the community have already flexed their creative muscles with the new blocks.

In the lead-up to Minecraft's 1.20 Trails & Tales update, plenty of fans have already created some great builds and designs that feature bamboo wood blocks. If players are hunting for some interesting builds to create, it may not be a bad idea to take a look at some of those shared by members of the community.

Even if Minecraft players don't rebuild these builds block by block, they should serve as an inspiration for original ideas.

Minecraft 1.20 bamboo wood builds for your next project

1) Dancsa222's Bamboo Wood House

Combining many new block types together in one impressive Minecraft build, this bamboo house by u/Dancsa222 utilizes bamboo wood for the majority of the structure but also incorporates mud brick blocks seen in The Wild Update. This house also sports a healthy application of bamboo mosaic blocks, a unique block type that can be crafted by combining bamboo wood slabs.

The addition of some vine growth on the house's flanks is a great rustic touch, and the stilt-raised design is a perfect fit for jungle biomes (where bamboo can be found easily) and swamps (where water is plentiful).

2) Bamboo Cat Tree

This build by u/HAD_Atelier on Minecraft's subreddit envisions bamboo blocks being made to create a fun location for a player's cats to play and lounge. Combining standard bamboo stalks, bamboo wood blocks, and bamboo planks, cats have plenty of room to jump around and rest in the many ramps, platforms, and hiding holes.

Having scaffolding blocks at the highest levels is also a nice touch, and the wise placement of bamboo wood trapdoors adds some interesting interactivity to the small-scale build. It isn't a traditional Minecraft build that players can occupy, but their pet cats will definitely appreciate it.

3) IT-TV's Bamboo Shack House

The green, yellow, and brown color scheme is an excellent fit for bamboo builds, and this view is exemplified by this build by YouTuber IT-TV. Mosaic blocks line the roof's trim, while the main body of the house is comprised of a mix of bamboo wood and bamboo planks to create a cohesive green/yellow color scheme.

Toss in some lanterns, mud bricks, and mangrove wood blocks, and this cozy bamboo shack would be a perfect build for many different in-game biomes.

4) Bamboo Cruise Boat

Constructed by u/Nikabe_MC, this boat build uses plenty of bamboo in its primary construction and additional wood types to add contrast and color complements. The interior even features bunk beds for multiple players to take a snooze as they enjoy their time out on the water.

Although bamboo wood blocks in Minecraft can certainly be made into boat-like rafts, this boat is much sturdier and visually appealing. Granted, it can't move along the surface of the water by default, but it should make for a great Minecraft base in a watery biome or as a nice decorative piece for a larger build.

5) Japanese Pagoda/Pavilion

Japanese and eastern-styled architecture in Minecraft remains incredibly popular, and this aesthetic is showcased in this excellent bamboo build by u/RaulsterMaster. Combining bamboo planks, mangrove planks, as well as stone and blackstone, this creation fits in perfectly within its home jungle biome.

The bamboo blocks work pretty well with the geometric architecture of this creation, and the fact that native bamboo stalks are rising nearby is a perfect complement. Adding the lantern blocks to the exterior should also make this Japanese pagoda/pavilion come to life with a charming glow at night.

