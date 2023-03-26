How to make rafts in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

Minecraft remains a popular game for players of all ages, but the introduction of the Trails & Tales update in version 1.20 has garnered even more interest among its community members who have been exploring its new features. One of the most exciting additions to the game is the ability to create rafts, which can be used as boats to travel across water.

Boats are an essential part of Minecraft as they allow players to traverse through water bodies like oceans, rivers, and lakes. They are crucial for transportation, exploration, and trading.

How to make a raft in Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update

In Minecraft, water is a significant obstacle. Without boats, players would have to swim for long distances, which is slow and dangerous as it exposes them to drowning, attacks from water creatures, and the risk of losing valuable items.

Boats are also helpful in finding new biomes and resources. Players can travel through rivers and lakes to locate new villages, temples, and caves. With boats, players can explore vast oceans and find valuable resources like coral reefs, sunken ships, and underwater ruins.

Boats are also used by players to safely transport animals, items, and equipment from one place to another. The bamboo raft gives players another way to traverse the water in the world.

Here's how to make a raft in Minecraft 1.20 and some tips to get the most out of this new feature.

Gather bamboo

Players can make bamboo wood using bamboo (Image via Mojang)

The first step in making a raft in Minecraft 1.20 is to gather bamboo. This can be found in jungle biomes, which are easily recognizable by their tall trees and lush vegetation.

Once you've found a jungle biome, look for areas where bamboo is growing. It's important to note that it only grows on dirt, grass, or sand blocks. If there's a spot where it doesn't grow, try clearing away some of the surrounding blocks to create a suitable environment.

Create bamboo wood

Bamboo wood can be crafted into bamboo planks (Image via Mojang)

Once you have gathered enough bamboo, the next step is to create bamboo wood, which is also a new addition to Minecraft 1.20. Simply place nine pieces of bamboo on a crafting table to create one block of bamboo wood.

Bamboo wood can then be crafted into bamboo wood planks, which the player will need for the next step.

Craft the raft

Players can use bamboo planks to craft the raft (Image via Mojang)

Once you have your bamboo planks, you're ready to create your raft. To do this, simply place five bamboo planks on the crafting table. This will create a raft that can then be moved to your inventory. The raft looks different from a regular boat, but functions the same way, allowing you to travel across water.

Add chests to your raft

Chests can be added to rafts for increased storage capabilities (Image via Mojang)

If you're planning a long water journey, you may want to consider adding a chest to your raft to store your gear. This can be done by crafting a chest and then placing it on the crafting table alongside the raft. You can use the chest to store items just as you would in a regular chest. This ensures that you have everything required for your journey without having to make frequent stops to restock your inventory.

Rafts add a new way to explore waterways

Exploring the water is much better with a chest full of loot (Image via Mojang)

In conclusion, making a raft in Minecraft 1.20 is a simple process that lets players travel faster and more efficiently across water. By following the aforementioned steps and tips, you can get the most out of this new feature and explore the game's world in new and exciting ways.

