Top 5 pets to tame in Minecraft (2023)

The number of mobs in Minecraft is constantly growing. Each one has its own defined behavior and properties. However, there are currently nine mobs that can be tamed in standard gameplay (10 if players summon one with commands), and they can be very beneficial to players.

It should be noted that these mobs aren't the same as those that can have their trust increased, as taming and in-game trust mechanics are quite difficult.

It's a common misconception, but taming a horse or wolf isn't the same as feeding an axolotl or giving an allay a cookie. The latter mobs simply trust the player more but aren't technically "tamed" in the same sense as actual tameable mobs.

So, which mobs are the most beneficial to tame as of Minecraft 1.19?

Ranking Skeleton Horses and other great mobs to tame as of Minecraft 1.19

5) Cats

Tamed cats can do much more than take naps in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Found in villages and witch hunts, cats may not seem helpful at first, but they certainly have their upsides in Minecraft.

After being tamed with a nice tasty piece of fish, cats can be used to deter annoying and dangerous mobs. This includes creepers and phantoms, which are terrified of the small felines and will keep their distance from them.

A cat can also be ordered to sit or stand up on command once tamed. There is a 70% chance for a cat to bring its owner a gift after they wake up from sleeping at night. The gifts that the animals can give their owners include rabbit's feet, rabbit hides, string, rotten flesh, feathers, raw chicken, and phantom membranes.

4) Mules

Mules in Minecraft can be incredibly dependable pack animals (Image via Mojang)

Created by breeding horses and donkeys, mules are quite helpful when it comes to traveling with extra items. They can be equipped with a chest to carry items and blocks that players can't carry in their own inventories.

A well-bred mule can move considerably fast, even faster than a minecart in some circumstances. Granted, these beasts of burden can't hit the top speed that a horse can, but their ability to carry materials attached to their saddle is a huge plus when players need to move items over long distances.

3) Skeleton Horses

Skeleton horses have unique properties in Minecraft and can also be quite fleet-footed (Image via Mojang)

A rare horse variant that occasionally appears after lightning strikes, skeleton horses aren't easy to find and tame, but they can be well worth the trouble. They are one of the faster means of transportation in the game, can jump a total of five blocks in height, and can also sink underwater. The last feature is a noteworthy one, as it allows players to explore the bottom of oceans and lakes without slowing down.

However, Minecraft players will still need enchantments or potions to ensure they can breathe underwater, which is something the skeleton horse doesn't need to worry about.

2) Horses

A well-bred horse can move over twice a player's sprinting speed (Image via Mojang)

Horses are one of the top means of transportation regardless of how far along a player has progressed in their current Minecraft world. Sure, they may not be the fastest way to get around the world, but a well-bred horse can move at approximately 14.23 blocks per second. This is faster than sprinting, riding a minecart, or riding any other transportation mob in the game.

Granted, breeding the perfect horse to move this quickly takes time and patience, but players can't argue with the results.

1) Wolves

Wolves can be a Minecraft player's best friend, especially in battle (Image via Mojang)

When a player needs backup in battle, there aren't many mobs that are more helpful than wolves. Players can tame these loyal canines with bones. Afterward, they'll be willing and able to attack any mob they can that threatens their owner.

It's even possible to tame multiple wolves and bring them along at once. This means players can create an army of tamed wolves capable of killing plenty of in-game mobs.

However, it's wise to keep an eye on each wolf's tail. It gets low once the wolf has taken a lot of damage. To top the wolf's health off, players can simply give it a nice snack of meat.

