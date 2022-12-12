How to get and use rabbit's foot in Minecraft

In some cultures, the foot of a rabbit is considered to be a sign of good luck. The same could be said for Minecraft too, after rabbit feet were introduced as an item in 2014. However, rabbit feet have a much more defined use in the world's most popular sandbox game.

Specifically, rabbit feet in Minecraft are used as a brewing component to create Mundane Potions and Potions of Leaping. Mundane Potions are used as an alternative base for Potions of Weakness in Bedrock Edition. Potions of Leaping, on the other hand, provide the Jump Boost status effect, allowing players to jump higher after consuming one. Considering these particularly helpful applications, it is a good idea to look into exactly how players can obtain rabbit feet for their own use.

How to Get and Use Rabbit Feet in Minecraft

Rabbits can occasionally drop their feet upon death in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to obtaining rabbit feet as of Minecraft 1.19, players have a few ways to get one. Rabbits themselves have a 10% chance to drop their feet upon death, meaning players could technically farm them to obtain multiple feet. Additionally, foxes sometimes spawn with rabbit feet in their mouths as well, which they'll drop upon death. If players don't necessarily want to kill the fox, they can place a food item in front of it, which will make the fox pick up the food item and let go of the rabbit's foot.

Another solid method of acquiring a rabbit's foot involves pet cats. Each time a player goes to sleep and wakes up in a bed, a cat has a 70% chance to bring players a gift. Among those gifts, there is a 16.13% chance that the gift brought to the player will be a rabbit's foot. If a Minecraft player has multiple pet cats, that means they have multiple opportunities to collect rabbit feet when they wake up.

Once a player has a rabbit's foot in their inventory, they can utilize it in their brewing stand in two different ways. Depending on what combination of items the player is going to use, they can create either a Mundane Potion or a Potion of Leaping.

Creating a Mundane Potion in Minecraft

Open your brewing stand and place your rabbit's foot in the top slot of the stand. Below the foot, place at least one water bottle in the bottom slot(s). Place some blaze powder (created from breaking down blaze rods in the crafting menu) in the brewing stand's fuel slot, and wait for a few moments as the brewing process concludes. Remove your Mundane Potion from the bottom brewing slot(s) and enjoy!

Creating a Potion of Leaping in Minecraft

Open the brewing stand UI and place your rabbit's foot in the top slot once more. In the bottom brewing slot(s), place an Awkward Potion. These potions can be created by brewing Nether Wart into water bottles. As before, ensure that you have enough blaze powder to fuel the brewing process. Once the brewing has completed, remove your Potion of Leaping from the stand and place it in your inventory.

That's all there is to it! At the moment, these are the only known uses of rabbit feet as of Minecraft 1.19. However, if you have any extra rabbit feet you'd like to get rid of, cleric villagers that have reached the journeyman profession level or higher are willing to purchase them from you for one emerald per foot. In Java Edition, these villagers will buy two at a time, while their Bedrock Edition counterparts will be willing to buy four at a time.

