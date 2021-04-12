Top 5 uses for bones in Minecraft

Bones in Minecraft were added all the way back in 2011 as part of the vast 1.2 beta release.

There are several ways in which players may stumble across bones during their blocky adventures, many of which can be completely accidental. Fortunately, bones can prove to Minecrafters as highly lucrative items in several different circumstances.

Note: This list is solely based on the opinions of the author. The opinions of others may differ substantially.

5 best uses for bones in Minecraft

#5 - Bone in mouth helmet

Players can use a command in order to put a bone in their mouth

An interesting but little-known easter egg concerning bones in Minecraft is the fact that when bones are forcefully applied as helmets, instead of floating above the player's head like all other items, the bone item will rather be placed in the player's mouth.

Players can perform this nifty easter egg themselves in-game via typing the command: /replaceitem entity @p armor.head minecraft:bone

#4 - Taming wolves

In Minecraft, bones fill the unique function of allowing players to tame wild wolves. All players need to do in order to tame a wolf is simply feed it a bone. Specifically, each bone fed to a wolf has one in three chances to tame the said wolf.

It should also be noted that even once tamed, bones can still be used in order to attract the attention of wolves when they are held. This unique set of characteristics makes the humble bone an essential item when dealing with wolves.

#3 - Bone meal dye

Bone meal can be combined with regular dyes to make them lighter

Bones can be easily crafted into bone meal, which is a staple in the world of Minecraft dyes.

Bone meal has the unique effect of causing Minecraft dyes to become lighter when combined and is absolutely essential in crafting some of the most popular dyes in the game.

Specifically, bone meal is required to make: gray dye, light blue dye, lime dye, magenta dye, and pink dye.

#2 - Bone blocks

Bone blocks in Minecraft are made purely from bone meal

Players can use bone meal in order to craft the aesthetically pleasing bone block, which was added in the 1.16 update.

The bone block somewhat resembles a block of quartz with a touch of roughness around the edges, creating an almost mysterious flair.

The bone block also functions as highly compact storage for bone meal, allowing for 9x more efficient storing compared to storing the regular bone meal item.

#1 - Bone meal growing

Bone meal is by far the best way players can quickly add a touch of stylistic pizzaz to an otherwise boring landscape.

Players can simply apply bone meal to any patch of grass they desire, and tall grass, flowers, and more will be automatically grown in an otherwise natural-looking fashion.

If this isn't enough, bone meal can also be used to speed up the growth stage of any crop, henceforth allowing players to quickly increase their food supply in certain emergencies.

