Top 5 blocks Minecraft players should use more

Minecraft is made up of hundreds of blocks, all having different textures and properties. As soon as players enter a new world, they start using blocks to create almost everything. Blocks like crafting tables, furnaces, chests, etc. are absolutely essential to progress further in the game, while other blocks are only used for decoration.

However, there are a few unpopular blocks that should get some more love from the community. They are either ignored due to a lack of features or because there are other alternatives to them. Here are some of the blocks that players should use more in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There might be players out there who use these blocks frequently.

5 Minecraft blocks that players should use more

5) Daylight sensor

Daylight sensor in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

The Daylight sensor is a redstone powered block that sends redstone signals according to the time of day. You can set it for daytime or nighttime by right-clicking on it. Though many experienced players and redstone enthusiasts use and know about this block, numerous beginners might be unaware of it.

This block is brilliant for creating redstone contraptions like automatic lamps that can switch on and off based on the time of day. They can also be used to create other time-based contraptions in the game.

4) Crying Obsidian

Crying Obsidian in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Crying obsidian has always been seen as a useless variant of regular obsidian. While obsidian can be used to create Nether portals and several other blocks, crying obsidian can only be used to craft a respawn anchor, yet another block that is not used enough by players.

However, crying obsidian is quite unique in texture and can be used as a decorative block. When certain shaders are used in the game, the purple veins in these blocks glow in the dark, making it perfect for decoration.

3) Glazed Terracotta

Glazed Terracotta design in Minecraft using four blocks (Image via Mojang)

When it comes to having beautiful textures, glazed terracotta blocks take the prize. These blocks have detailed patterns that can be combined to create a much bigger design. Glazed terracotta can be crafted into several color themes, giving users many options to choose from.

Despite being one of the most beautiful blocks in the game, they are not used enough. Players can create stunning floors, ceilings, and even walls with the help of glazed terracotta.

2) Acacia Planks

Acacia planks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since the very beginning, the acacia wood set has been one of the least used in the game. Players usually prefer dark oak, oak, and spruce wood blocks to build structures and other items. Especially after the addition of mangrove swamp biomes and trees, players might gradually abandon acacia altogether.

The acacia wood set is bright orange in color and can be used for other decorative purposes, if not as the main building block.

1) Scaffolding

Scaffolding blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

One of the simplest ways to move vertically in the game is to keep placing blocks right below the character while jumping. To this day, this trick is used for various purposes, from building tall structures to evading melee attacks from hostile mobs.

However, Mojang has added scaffolding blocks that are meant to be used to travel vertically in the game while building structures. Players can even place scaffolding blocks horizontally up to six blocks from a single tower. They can easily ascend and descend without even breaking these blocks. Hence, these must be used more often as well.

