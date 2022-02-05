List of all types of Glazed Terracotta blocks in Minecraft

Glazed Terracotta is a special type of decorative block in Minecraft. Though it is not the rarest, it is most certainly one of the most appealing blocks to look at. These blocks have the most detailed and colorful textures out of any block in Minecraft, making them unique.

Glazed Terracotta in Minecraft can either be found naturally in underwater ruins, savanna villages, etc., or can be obtained by smelting any dyed Terracotta in a furnace.

As players can dye Terracotta in 16 different colors, they can smelt and obtain 16 different Glazed Terracotta, all with unique patterns.

List of all types of Glazed Terracotta Minecraft blocks

1) White

White Glazed Terracotta (Image via Mojang)

These can be obtained by smelting white Terracotta blocks and can also be found in desert villages. They have white, yellow, and blue patterns on them.

2) Orange

Orange Glazed Terracotta (Image via Mojang)

These can be obtained by smelting orange Terracotta blocks and can also be found in armorer houses in Savanna villages. They have orange and aqua patterns on them.

3) Magenta

Magenta Glazed Terracotta (Image via Mojang)

These can only be obtained by smelting magenta Terracotta blocks. They have a magenta-colored arrow-like pattern on them.

4) Light Blue

Light Blue (Image via Mojang)

These can be obtained by smelting light blue Terracotta blocks and can also be found in toolsmith houses in desert villages. They have light blue, blue, and white patterns on them.

5) Yellow

Yellow (Image via Mojang)

These can be obtained by smelting yellow Terracotta blocks and can also be found in mason houses in savanna villages. They have yellow and brown patterns on them.

6) Lime

Lime (Image via Mojang)

These can be obtained by smelting lime Terracotta blocks and can also be found in desert village temples. They have lime and yellow patterns on them.

7) Pink

Pink (Image via Mojang)

These can only be obtained by smelting pink terracotta blocks. They have pink and dark pink patterns on them.

8) Gray

Gray (Image via Mojang)

These can only be obtained by smelting gray terracotta blocks. They have gray and dark gray patterns on them.

9) Light Gray

Light Gray (Image via Mojang)

These can only be obtained by smelting light gray terracotta blocks. They have light gray and aqua patterns on them.

10) Cyan

Cyan (Image via Mojang)

These can only be obtained by smelting cyan terracotta blocks. They have cyan and dark cyan patterns on them.

11) Purple

Purple (Image via Mojang)

These can be obtained by smelting purple Terracotta blocks or can be found in some underwater ruins. They have purple and dark purple patterns on them.

12) Blue

Blue (Image via Mojang)

These can only be obtained by smelting blue terracotta blocks. They have blue and dark blue patterns on them.

13) Brown

Brown (Image via Mojang)

These can only be obtained by smelting brown Terracotta blocks. They have brown, dark brown, and aqua patterns on them.

14) Green

Green (Image via Mojang)

These can only be obtained by smelting green Terracotta blocks. They have green, dark green, and white patterns on them.

15) Red

Red (Image via Minecraft)

These can only be obtained by smelting red terracotta blocks. They have red and light red patterns on them.

16) Black

Black (Image via Minecraft)

These can only be obtained by smelting black terracotta blocks. They have dark red and black patterns on them.

