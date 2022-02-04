The imaginative world of Minecraft has many types of decorative items from paintings to carpets, with many players choosing to creatively decorate their builds with them. Even if players can simply use differently colored blocks, these thin blocks add that extra finishing touch to any build.

Carpets can be obtained from various naturally generated places like villages, igloos, and woodland mansions or can be crafted with wool from a sheep. Furthermore, players can also color them by combining white carpets with any dye. These are some of the easiest decorative items to build in Minecraft with which players can personalize their builds.

What are the uses of carpets in Minecraft?

Spawn proofing any area

These thin blocks have a thickness of 1/16 of a block and can be placed on almost any block. Strangely, no mob in Minecraft can spawn on blocks that are not one complete block. This is the reason why they prevent any mob (including hostile mobs) from spawning, making it quite useful for players who don't want to be disturbed or attacked by mobs.

Players can easily cover entire areas with similarly colored carpets so that it looks natural, while blocking any mob spawning in the area.

As a decorative item

Of course, they are most commonly used as decorative items. Players have 16 different color variants to choose from: white, orange, magenta, light blue, yellow, lime, pink, gray, light gray, cyan, purple, blue, brown, green, red and black.

With so many colors to choose from, players can make great designs and patterns with the help of them. Players can also cover their interior floors with them to spawn proof and enhance the overall build esthetics.

Use on fence

Another nifty little use of these blocks is that they can be put on top of fences for players to jump across without having a fence gate. Opening and closing a fence gate can sometimes be annoying, which has led to players discovering that carpets can be used to jump over fences without much difficulty.

Carpets on water

Another great utility of these blocks is that they can be placed on water with the help of a nearby solid block. Though players cannot directly place them atop water, they can use adjacent blocks to continue placing them over the surface of the water.

This way, Minecraft players can make an extremely efficient bridge over any water body with the help of these thin blocks.

