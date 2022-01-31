Top 3 uses of a fence in Minecraft

One of the easiest Minecraft blocks to create when building, fences are great for creating enclosures, but they have great applications beyond that as well.

Like many blocks in Minecraft, fences serve a primary purpose but have more than a few beyond that. Using them to fence off areas and block out undesirable entities is all well and good, but fences also make for excellent decorations and can even be utilized as a fuel source or for creating certain sounds from a note block.

Though it may not be an essential block by any means, having fence blocks on hand can be helpful in more than one way.

Minecraft: Top uses for fence blocks

3) Lead tethering

Mobs can stay tied to a fence thanks to leads (Image via Mojang)

Keeping certain mobs like horses or other animals nearby can be tricky sometimes. Animal mobs in Minecraft, as well as other entities such as villagers, are prone to wandering off on their own.

By using leads, however, players can tie entities to fence blocks, where they'll remain until they're killed or the lead is removed. This is great for explorers who are using horses in particular, as they can tie their horse off at a given location and not have to worry about finding them wandering about.

2) Barrier

Fences work great at keeping certain mobs out of an area (Image via Mojang)

Though it's the usual way that fences are used in Minecraft, utilizing fences as a barrier for certain areas is still one of their best applications. Though certain mobs such as spiders can still climb over them without the help of additional blocks, fences still do a great job at keeping entities out.

If players can light a certain area well enough, placing a perimeter fence should keep out the majority of hostile mobs that spawn in darkened areas. Players can even climb over the fence themselves if they use a carpet block (or they could walk through it with a fence gate), so fences are reliable for keeping baddies out of a designated place.

1) As a decorative block

Picnic tables built of slabs, trapdoors, and fence blocks (Image via Mojang)

One of the best and most underrated uses of fence blocks in Minecraft is as a decorative block. Players are capable of making several different pieces of furniture as well as intriguing architectural designs, thanks to the accessibility and block compatibility of fences.

Tables, chairs, automated gates, and many more objects can be formed partially through the use of fence blocks. The blocks can also be used in home design to create things like awnings, porches, and scaffolding as well.

When it comes to decorating with fence blocks in Minecraft, experimentation can pay off in a big way. Players should give fence blocks a shot when building structures or creating furniture and see if they improve the existing designs.

