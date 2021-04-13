In Minecraft, adding small details to builds can help them stand out. A lot of times, players end up decorating outside and forget about interiors.

Interior decoration brings life to houses. In Minecraft, there are not any specific item/block for furniture. But, players can mix various blocks and items to build beautiful furniture. This article shares some of the best furniture designs for Minecraft.

Top 5 furniture designs for Minecraft

#5 - Hanging Couch

A hanging couch is just the perfect furniture for a garden or balcony. Players can attach this hanging couch to a tree or inside a treehouse. To make a hanging couch, players need chains and trap doors.

Make two vertical lines of chain separated by one block distance. Place chains until they're one block above the surface. Surround the chains by trap doors, as shown in the video.

#4 - Chandelier

With some creativity, players can build attractive chandeliers in Minecraft. YouTuber Nether Cloud shares his chandelier design in a step-by-step tutorial. This design uses beacons and end rods to create lighting. Glass panes give shape and color to the chandelier.

Players can try different color glass panes to see what fits in their build. Soul lanterns are also a good alternative to end rods.

#3 - Sofa Set

Image via Minecraft

Sofa Set is a must-have furniture for living rooms in Minecraft. Using wooden stairs and signs, players can make a simple sofa set. Add stairs as shown in the image. Use signs on both sides of the stairs to create a hand rest for the sofa.

Players can use the banner below the stairs to create pillows in Minecraft. These small details bring life to furniture.

#2 - Working Chair

Most furniture in Minecraft are not usable and are just for show, but not chairs. Players can create working chairs using minecarts. Similarly to the sofa, place a stair and add signs to both sides.

Push a stair into the minecart. Make sure the minecart is on a soul sand block. Players can use a redstone block to push the stair inside. After pushing the stair, players can right-click on it to sit on the chair.

#1 - Working Paper lantern

Using banners, players can create paper lanterns in Minecraft. Since light can pass through banners, players can use it to make lanterns. YouTuber Magma shows how to create a working paper lantern.

To make these lanterns, players need four banners, dyes (red, orange, and black), and a Redstone lamp. Redstone lamp is replaceable by other light block sources such as sea lanterns and glowstone.