Scaffolding in Minecraft: Everything you need to know

In Minecraft, players use various items to help them build stunning structures in the game, including scaffolding. These are the types of blocks used by players to climb up and down safely without breaking or placing them constantly.

If used correctly, they can be of great help to players while building larger structures.

There are other simpler alternatives to this block, like ladders, water elevators, or simply placing and breaking blocks. This is why these are lesser known amongst the player-base. However, there are some who use them religiously while building almost anything.

Everything there is to know about Scaffolding in Minecraft

Obtaining and Crafting

To craft and obtain one of these blocks, players will first have to find bamboo and strings. Bamboo is an uncommon plant that only grows in a Jungle biome. Luckily, in the Minecraft 1.18 update, this biome is much more common, hence finding bamboo can be easy. Strings can be obtained by killing spiders.

Bamboo Jungle (Image via Minecraft)

Since these blocks cannot be naturally found anywhere, they can only be obtained by crafting. Players will need six bamboo and one string to craft six scaffoldings. They can make a farm with some bamboo to keep making more of these blocks.

The block's crafting recipe (Image via Mojang)

Usage

The primary usage of these blocks is to transport players vertically. It is a special type of block that allows one to build a tower by stacking it from the ground itself. Players can keep placing these blocks on the same ground block to build a tower that can be used to commute up and down.

The upper blocks can also be placed from the ground itself (Image via Mojang)

If players want to place these blocks sideways, they can use them when standing on top of one block. However, horizontal scaffolding cannot be placed more than six blocks.

These blocks can be placed sideways (Image via Mojang)

After placing the blocks, players can go inside them and start moving upwards or downwards by jumping and sneaking respectively. The only downside is that if the bottom block is broken, the entire tower will collapse, just like natural bamboo. They can also break if a piston pushes them.

In Java Edition, these blocks can be placed in lava without burning up, whereas in Bedrock Edition, they will catch fire and break.

