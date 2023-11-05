10 best Minecraft tips for Ender Dragon (2023)

Embarking on the monumental task of defeating Minecraft's formidable Ender Dragon is a rite of passage for any seasoned player. It's an encounter that tests their preparation, strategy, and adaptability in the face of a dynamic and powerful foe. The dragon, residing in the bleak and Enderman-populated landscape of The End, presents a multi-faceted challenge.

Whether a player is a battle-hardened veteran, or brand new to braving the dangerous dimension of The End, success lies in a well-thought-out plan and a readiness to adapt to this winged terror's unpredictable whims.

10 best tips for defeating Ender Dragon in Minecraft (2023)

Since the introduction of the Ender Dragon in Minecraft, various strategies have been discovered by the creative community. There are certain tips that will always be good to do before attempting to take down this difficult creature.

While earning the coveted dragon egg is not easy, these 10 tips will help Minecraft players in their quest to defeat the Ender Dragon.

1) Prepare armor and weapons

Before players make their way into The End, they will want to arm themselves with at least diamond armor and a diamond sword. They should also make sure that they either have a bow or a crossbow, and ample arrows ready to go for the fight ahead.

2) Enchant strategically

Enchantments in Minecraft can significantly tip the scales in a gamer's favor. Infinity and Power enchants on a bow can help amplify the weapon's offensive capabilities, ensuring that arrows inflict maximum damage.

Additionally, a player's armor and sword should not be neglected. Enchantments like Protection for armor and Sharpness for the sword can help bolster combat effectiveness.

3) Stockpile blocks and water

An often overlooked item to bring into The End to face off against the dragon are stacks of blocks. Generally Minecraft players will want to use dirt blocks, as they can be stacked into makeshift stairs to climb up to dismantle the dragon's source of healing. Additionally, bringing a bucket of water can help them master the MLG water bucket trick to survive being thrown by the dragon's attacks.

4) Use beds as explosives

While beds may normally be thought of as being peaceful and for resting, they can become powerful weapons in The End. This is because when a player tries to use one in this dimension, they will explode violently and cause massive damage. By timing the placing of a bed with the proper positioning of the dragon, gamers can use beds and kill the Ender Dragon extremely quickly.

5) Destroy the End Crystals

The End Crystals that players see on top of the pillars will heal the dragon and make it impossible to take it down. The first task when meeting up with the dragon is breaking these crystals. A well-placed shot from a bow can break the uncaged ones, and a quick dirt block staircase and a whack from a sword can take care of the ones inside the cages.

6) Fight with friends

While it is possible to take down the Ender Dragon solo, the entire endeavor becomes much easier with a group. Players can split up the tasks, such as breaking the crystals, or smacking the dragon, to quickly take it down. Of course, they can also use mobs to help them in combat, but they are not as effective as real people.

7) Utilize TNT

Much like the coveted exploding beds, TNT is a great way to make short work of the Ender Dragon in Minecraft. By creating large-scale explosions, players can quickly and easily take the mob down. However, they should also be careful they do not blow themselves up in the process.

8) Wear a Carved Pumpkin

An often overlooked part of the Ender Dragon fight is the Endermen that inhabit the area. Because they become hostile if a player makes eye contact with them, wearing a Carved Pumpkin as a helmet can make it so that they do not become hostile, even when looked at. This can help make the fight easier if they are causing problems during the encounter.

9) Keep Ender Pearls handy

Ender Pearls are great for surviving being flung around by the ender dragon's attacks in battle. In addition, they can be used to quickly climb the pillars to destroy the crystals inside of the cages. Additionally, Minecraft players can use them offensively as well, closing the distance quickly to strike painful blows on the dragon and Endermen alike.

10) Practice dodging

One of the most important aspects of any fight in Minecraft is to simply not get hit. While this is certainly not as easy as it sounds, learning the sound of the incoming fireballs from the dragon can make them much easier to evade. This method simply becomes easier with practice, and soon players will be able to dodge the fireballs, ensuring they stay in the fight for longer.