7 most powerful mobs in Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft worlds can be very dangerous places to inhabit. There are environmental hazards at many turns, but the game's hostile mobs are the most visible face of danger in the popular sandbox game. However, some of the game's creatures are much more powerful and deadly than their standard counterparts. For example, a zombie and the Wither have a power differential.

Fortunately, many of Minecraft's deadliest in-game mobs aren't particularly easy to access, so you'll have time to equip and prepare yourself before you battle the game's deadliest foes, although sometimes the process is expedited in some circumstances.

If you are looking for the deadliest mobs as of the 1.20 update, there are a few examples you should certainly be aware of on your adventures.

Minecraft's most powerful mobs as of the 1.20 Trails & Tales update

1) The Wither

Although it's an optional boss that you don't necessarily have to fight, the Wither does drop unique materials like Nether Stars, which are a core crafting component in creating beacon blocks. However, killing the Wither to get to its precious item drops is a task that's much easier said than done.

In addition to its ability to inflict the Wither status effect and fire off explosive skulls in multiple directions, the Wither also creates a massive explosion when it is "born." Those who summon the Wither should give it a wide berth at the beginning because the boss' birth explosion is strong enough to kill on contact.

2) The Warden

The ancient cities in Minecraft 1.19 were made even more appealing thanks to the loot they received in the 1.20 update. Specifically, smithing templates like the rare Silence armor trim pattern can be found in the cities' loot chests. Despite this, you still have to contend with the Warden, the deadly protector of the deep dark biome.

Although it can be outwitted with the right distractions, those who get too close to the Warden will have an immensely intense fight on their hands. Even when you are well-armed and well-armored, a single melee attack by the Warden can sometimes be fatal. The creature's sonic boom attack is less deadly but much more tenacious at finding targets.

3) The Ender Dragon

Minecraft's original endgame boss may not have changed in the 1.20 update, but she's still incredibly powerful and deadly. Her melee attack may sting quite a bit, but the real danger comes from her fiery breath and fireball projectiles that can reach you at various ranges.

Although the Ender Dragon's melee attack does a vicious ten damage (five hearts), a direct hit from a fireball will deal six damage (three hearts) per second and can't be resisted by your armor value. She may be easier than some bosses, but the Ender Dragon can certainly kill unprepared players.

4) Creepers/Charged Creepers

Minecraft players, both new and old, know the danger of creepers very well. Both silent in their approach and devastating when they find their targets, these iconic mobs have resulted in the demise of countless players. However, the creeper becomes even more deadly with just a quick application of lightning to its body.

Charged Creepers, or creepers who have been struck with a bolt of lightning, can absolutely devastate any targets unfortunate enough to be nearby. On Normal difficulty, a Charged Creeper's detonation deals 85 damage, outranking the output of any other mob in Minecraft.

5) Ghasts

You have likely encountered ghasts floating through the Nether on more than a few occasions. It may only have one attack in the form of a fireball, but the attack's explosion deals 12 damage on Normal difficulty and can deal even more damage when the fireball hits its target directly.

The good news for Minecraft fans is that ghasts aren't particularly durable, but you still need to avoid the explosive fireballs just to get within striking range.

6) Piglin Brutes

Although you can pacify most piglins in the Nether by wearing gold armor, Piglin Brutes are directly hostile no matter what. They charge into battle with their axes drawn, dealing a sizable 13 damage on a successful strike. Piglin Brutes don't just stop at attacking you either, as they'll even attack Wither Skeletons and the Wither itself.

Sure, they're easier to combat than some other in-game mobs, but Piglin Brutes can deal some serious damage if they aren't respected.

7) Vindicators

An illager variant found in woodland mansions and raids, vindicators are axe-wielding marauders that sprint after targets to close the distance. Much like Piglin Brutes, vindicators will deal 13 damage on a successful melee strike on the Normal difficulty setting.

Also, like Piglin Brutes, vindicators don't just stop at attacking you. They will also charge iron golems, snow golems, the Wandering Trader, and villagers. Vindicators aren't impossible to beat, but they can definitely overwhelm players and mobs that aren't prepared for them.

