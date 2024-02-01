Unlucky Minecraft player discovers diamond ores outside of world border

Diamond is one of the most sought-after items in Minecraft. Since it used to be the strongest mineral to make gear before netherite, it is extremely popular among players. There is a running joke in the game's community that players always love to see diamond ores, regardless of whether they have an abundance of the resource or are in the middle of more important things.

Recently, a player found diamond ores in one of the most bizarre places.

Minecraft Redditors react to player finding diamond ores outside the world border

A Redditor by the name of u/OoooOOO0OOk' recently posted a picture of a few diamond ores that were located right outside the Minecraft world border. Unfortunately for the player, they cannot be mined.

The game's world is massive, and it has a border that is approximately 29,999,984 blocks away from spawn.

As mentioned above, discussions on diamonds and world borders are always interesting to Minecraft fans. Hence, this post instantly went viral on the subreddit. Within a day, it accrued over seven thousand upvotes and loads of comments.

Many users praised the original poster's dedication to travel for so many blocks and hours only to still be worried about diamond ore.

Another user joked that the player must have mined every single diamond ore within the world border, and the game was protecting the rest of them through the border.

Some users were genuinely curious about how the original poster got to the world border. Though many players have reached Minecraft's world border, there are still millions who are fascinated by it.

The original poster replied that they used a nether portal to achieve the milestone. If a player walks one block in the Nether, they travel eight blocks in the Overworld, so it is much faster to move in the Overworld while traveling through the Nether.

When one Redditor asked why the original poster made so much effort to reach the world border, another replied that the player likely did it since they paid for the game.

Players also discussed how to get diamond ore blocks. One user suggested using pistons to push the ore blocks inside the world border.

Overall, the Minecraft community was amused to see a player finding diamond ores outside the world border, which essentially cannot be mined. The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.