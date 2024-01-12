Minecraft community discusses whether the game's story is unbeatable without prior help

Minecraft is a massive survival sandbox game in which players can keep gathering resources, fighting hostile mobs, and building all kinds of structures. However, the main survival mode does have an underlying story that has an end to it. Players need to go through all three dimensions and encounter mobs that progressively get stronger until the game ends. However, the game does not offer any help whatsoever for players to progress forward.

A Redditor named u/WavyZDolo recently posted their opinion on Minecraft's official subreddit. They argued that a player cannot possibly beat the game's base storyline without prior knowledge or help from external sources. They did not post any pictures or videos but wrote a short piece detailing their thoughts.

"My friend and I were talking about minecraft and came to the conclusion that it is impossible to beat it without some sort of prior knowledge, or wiki help. How would you know how to build a nether portal? How would you know what to do if you somehow managed to get eyes of ender? Even if you threw one how would you know to follow it?"

Later on, the original poster clarified that they were by no means saying that it was a bad game. They claim that they have played Minecraft ever since middle school and love it as much as any other player.

Users discuss Minecraft's ending and whether it is beatable without any knowledge

The topic of beating Minecraft has always been popular in the community. Hence, the post went viral in a few hours and received over 6k upvotes and 900 comments. People discussed whether the game's basic storyline could be beaten without any knowledge and whether it is even necessary to beat the story.

Some Redditors agreed that the game is nearly impossible to beat without any knowledge of other dimensions and certain information that the game does not tell new players. However, people also discussed that the title is not meant to be beaten and is completely playable as is.

A few of them commented that they have been playing the sandbox title for several years and have not even entered the End realm in their survival world. They also spoke about how the game does not end after killing the Ender Dragon, since players can do a lot more with the help of Elytra and explore End cities.

Comment byu/WavyZDolo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/WavyZDolo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/WavyZDolo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/WavyZDolo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/WavyZDolo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/WavyZDolo from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

In conclusion, many in the Minecraft community argued that the game is more of a sandbox than a purely story-driven game that has an ending. However, some also agreed that without external help from Wiki pages and the community, most would not be able to complete the base story.

The post continues to gather views, upvotes, and comments.