Minecraft player creates live slideshow about how to beat the game

Even though Minecraft lets players create almost anything and play around for as long as they want, the game has a basic storyline and progression curve. Players must explore all three dimensions and kill a final boss at the end. Although the community is well aware of all the necessary steps to finish the game, it was recently portrayed beautifully by a player.

Redditor u/Ok-Match3065 posted a video of how they created several in-game sections to portray every important step of the storyline. The players sat on the minecart as it ran on powered rails and stopped at each area.

There were eight sections: the first showcased a player chopping wood, the second showed cave exploration, the third showed a nether portal, the fourth showed a nether fortress, the fifth showed bartering with piglins, the sixth showed finding a stronghold, the seventh showed the end portal room, and the eighth showed the fight with Ender Dragon.

The player was showcased as "Steve" and was made completely on the armor stand. It popped in and out of different areas after the minecart stopped.

Users react to Minecraft Redditor's live in-game slideshow about beating the game

Such creative in-game builds always attract many people on Minecraft's official subreddit. Since it covers the game's basics and still shows it in an extremely interesting way, the post accrued more than nine thousand upvotes within a day.

A Redditor named u/fudgebabyg sarcastically praised the original poster for making a surprisingly realistic blaze mob in the Nether section of the entire slide show. The original poster hilariously replied and claimed it took too long to nail the fiery entity that spawns in nether fortresses.

Funnily enough, the original poster made an extremely basic blaze mob from a few yellow-tinted glass panes, a gold block, and a sign.

Of course, most of the comments simply appreciated the entire build and how enjoyable it was to watch. People also mentioned that the post should have even more upvotes than it already has.

While some were also expecting a unique way to showcase the infamous end credits of Minecraft, others who were new to the game claimed how helpful the slideshow was to them. The entire build was perfect to give an overview of Minecraft's storyline.

It's safe to say that the original poster also worked extremely hard on the redstone contraption to make everything automated and seamless. Overall, many in the Minecraft community appreciated the entire slide show depicting its underlying story. The post continues to go viral and receive views, upvotes, and comments.