Minecraft fast travel guide using Nether portals: All you need to know

The endless landscapes and biomes, making the world seem infinite, are a few of the greatest experiences Minecraft has to offer. Players will constantly be on the lookout for structures, entities, treasures, and much more in the Overworld across this limitless sphere. However, traversing an enormous domain makes travel cumbersome and time-consuming. Therefore, a simple concept can be employed to elude this hindrance involving the Helheim of Minecraft, the Nether.

Despite its treacherous and unforgiving terrain, the Nether dimension has a unique advantage to offer when it comes to traveling long distances. It involves the difference in the block travel radius with the Overworld. In this article, we will discuss how you can employ this advantage in your Minecraft journey.

Use the Nether to travel faster in the Overworld in Minecraft

How to access the Nether

To enter the Nether dimension, you will be required to build a portal consisting of obsidian. The frame of this portal should be at least four blocks wide and five blocks high. The corners of this frame do not contribute to the functioning of the portal, therefore, any blocks apart from obsidian can also be used.

Hence, you will require a minimum of 10 obsidian blocks placed vertically to enter the Nether. You can also increase the size of the portal at your leisure. The maximum size is 23x23 blocks.

Use flint and steel to activate it, and stand on the portal for four seconds, which will teleport you to the other realm.

Travelling via the Nether

To understand the transverse via the Nether, one must understand the coordinate system in Minecraft. It comprises three sets of coordinates, X Y Z, where X and Z are indicative of the player's horizontal placement. These coordinates will be different in both dimensions, the Overworld and the Nether.

The coordinate system linking both dimensions is at a ratio of 1:8. This means that if you build a portal at the coordinates 80 Y 56 (representing X Y Z respectively, where Y is the vertical axis coordinate) in the Overworld, you will discover that the coordinates when you enter the Nether realm are 10 Y 7, wherein each of the horizontal axis is divided by eight.

That said, this is not always precise since the game will look for a suitable region to place you in the Nether. This entire concept implies that each block traveled horizontally in the Nether correlates with moving eight blocks in the Overworld. Hence, one can travel great distances using the Nether in Minecraft.

The coordinates in the Nether and the Overworld are in the ratio 1:8. (Image via Mojang)

Head towards the direction you want to progress by calculating and comparing the coordinates with the Overworld by dividing the X and Z axes by eight. Once you have reached the desired location, build another portal which will then take you back into a different region of the Overworld.

You can create directional pathways, with different paths radiating in separate directions. These pathways can also be built with rails and minecarts, which will quickly allow users to move to the desired location.

The Nether travel curtails the time and effort you require to transpose to different locations and biomes in the Overworld. This is due to the 1:8 ratio difference between the two dimensions.

Ensure to carry the required gear to survive the Nether realm. You can also carry and use certain potions such as Fire Resistance and a Potion of Swiftness, which will further ease your journey.