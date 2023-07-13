7 best potions to use in Minecraft 1.20

Potions are some of the most useful items in Minecraft 1.20. From boosting your combat skills to healing yourself, these are beneficial when you are facing bosses or playing PvP matches. The effect of any potion can be erased by drinking milk in the game. However, the brewing process of these can be a bit complicated for new players as it requires a lot of ingredients, and using different items will give different effects.

In this article, we will explore the seven best potions that you can use in Minecraft 1.20. We will also see what ingredients you require to make these potions and their applications.

Fire resistance potion, regeneration potion, and other game-changing potions in Minecraft 1.20

1) Fire resistance potion

In Minecraft, a fire resistance potion can be made using a nether wart and magma cream. To make any potion, you will be needing a brewing stand that can be crafted using a blaze rod and three cobblestones. To brew the potions, you will need a blaze powder and three glass bottles full of water.

Using the nether wart you will get three awkward potions, which is the base of any potion. If you add the magma cream again, you will get the desired three fire-resistance potions.

The fire resistance potion will give you immunity from lava, whereas a splash fire resistance potion will give you immunity from lava and fire. The splash potion can grant immunity to your friends and mobs as well. However, the items will not have this effect on them and will get destroyed in lava. The effect will stay as long as your potion allows you, which normally is three minutes, but you can increase the attributes of the potion using various ingredients as well.

2) Regeneration potion

The regeneration potion can be brewed using a nether wart and a ghast tear in Minecraft. You will need to brew the awkward potions first and then add a ghast tear to it. This will give you three regeneration potions.

While the instant healing potion gives you all the health instantly, the potion of regeneration will slowly increase your health over time.

The level 1 potion of regeneration will have its effect for 45 seconds, giving you nine full hearts while the level 2 potion will have its effect for 22 seconds with the same amount of hearts. The potion of regeneration plus will give you 18 hearts (Java edition) and 24 hearts (Bedrock edition) over time.

3) Potion of water breathing

A potion of water breathing is made with a nether wart and puffer fish. First, make the awkward potions as mentioned above, and then add a puffer fish to the brewing stand to make the potion of water breathing.

As the name suggests, it helps you to breathe underwater. The other use of this potion is that you can use this to prevent all the aquatic life from taking damage on the land.

The potion of water breathing is extremely helpful in Minecraft survival mode when you are about to go on deep-sea explorations in search of shipwrecks, ocean monuments, and ocean ruins. The potion allows you to have this effect for three minutes and the extended one has its effect for eight minutes.

4) Potion of strength

In Minecraft, the potion of strength requires a nether wart and a blaze powder. After following the same initial process as the previous ones, use the nether wart and then add a blaze powder, which will give you three potions of strength.

The potion of strength will increase your base attack damage by three half hearts. The potion has its effect for three minutes normally and can be extended to eight minutes using a redstone to brew the potion again.

The potion of strength is extremely useful while playing PvP battles or fighting with strong bosses in Minecraft survival mode.

5) Potion of swiftness

The potion of swiftness can be brewed using a nether wart and a piece of sugar. This has the same process of brewing the awkward potions first and then adding a piece of sugar will give you three potions of swiftness.

The swiftness potion has its effect for three minutes and can be extended using redstone to get the effect for eight minutes. You can also use a glowstone to increase the power of the swiftness potion. This potion will increase the player's melee attack damage by three half hearts, and the enhanced version can increase the melee damage by up to three whole hearts.

This is very helpful when you are fighting PvP or in Minecraft survival modes when your village is being raided by pillagers. You can easily escape the arrows and put up a battle alone with all those pillagers.

6) Potion of night vision

The potion of night vision can be crafted using a nether wart and a golden carrot. Similar to all other potion brewing processes, you will have to make awkward potions first using the nether wart and then use the golden carrot to brew three bottles of night vision potions.

As the name suggests, you will have a clear vision in the dark and the effect will stay for three minutes. It can be extended up to eight minutes.

The potion of night vision is a must when you are exploring deep dark biomes of Minecraft or when you are in caves, ravines, deep under the oceans, and anywhere else where it is too dark for something to be visible clearly. It can also be used to look under the water from above. You will require this potion when you are going to fight the Warden.

7) Potion of harming

The potion of harming requires three items that are the nether wart, a glistering melon, and a fermented spider eye. Make three awkward potions using the nether wart and then add a glistering melon to it. This will create three healing potions. Now corrupt it with a fermented spider eye to make the potion of harming.

The working is similar to that of a potion of healing, except that they will harm your opponents and take away three hearts while the level two potion of harming will take away six hearts.

This potion is helpful when you are fighting PvP battles in Minecraft. You can instantly take away the health of your opponents. You can also use it on arrows and shoot them at your opponents, which will do the same amount of damage.

Poll : 0 votes