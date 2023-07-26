Minecraft Nether guide: Mobs, biomes, tips and tricks

Minecraft has three distinct dimensions: the Overworld, the Nether, and the End. Each comes with its own dangers and rewards, but the Nether may be the most dangerous of the bunch. It may not have an Ender Dragon boss like the End, but it makes up for this deficiency with a ton of terrain hazards and a large contingent of hostile mobs to deal with.

Although the Nether is well-known at this point, newer Minecraft players may not be familiar with the dimension like many veterans are. It's undoubtedly dangerous, but there are plenty of rewards within this locale. Fans who want to finish Survival Mode's story progression will need to venture into the Nether at some point.

For newer Minecraft fans, it doesn't hurt to examine the important info surrounding the Nether and what lies within it.

A guide to the Nether in Minecraft: Mobs, biomes, and structures

Entering the Nether

Before players can enter the Nether in Minecraft, they'll need to construct a portal to do so. This can be done from scratch or by completing a ruined portal, which generates naturally in the Overworld. The frame must be constructed of obsidian blocks, and the space inside the frame must cover a 2x3 area at minimum.

Once the frame is constructed, Minecraft players can activate the portal by setting it alight with a flint and steel. However, it's also possible to place a lava flow inside the obsidian frame to light the portal in lieu of setting it on fire the ordinary way. Once activated, the interior of the portal frame will glow purple, and players can step into this purple energy to transition to the Nether.

Biomes in the Nether

The Nether isn't quite as diverse with its biomes as the Overworld, but it does have more biomes than the End by comparison. This burning dimension is mostly occupied by the Nether Wastes biome, but players can also find fungal forests, valleys of soul sand and soul soil, and mountainous crags comprised of basalt and blackstone.

Here are the Nether biomes in Minecraft:

Nether Wastes - This is the most common biome found within the Nether. It is comprised primarily of netherrack blocks and seas of lava. However, it's possible to find resources such as Nether gold, Nether quartz, and ancient debris in this biome. Piglins, zombified piglins, ghasts, endermen, magma cubes, and striders can spawn in this biome and roam the area accordingly. Players can even find brown and red mushrooms within the Nether Wastes on occasion.

Crimson Forest - One of two forest biomes found in the Nether. Crimson forests, as the name implies, are incredibly red due to the large amount of crimson fungus growing throughout the biome. Crimson nylium and Nether wart can be found in this biome, which is also populated by zombie piglins, standard piglins, hoglins, and striders. This locale is also an excellent place to collect resources like weeping vines.

Warped Forest - Very similar to the crimson forest, but takes on a blue-green coloration due to the presence of warped fungus. It is considered the safest of all Nether biomes, as hostile mobs don't spawn within it naturally. This biome is an excellent place to source blocks like Nether sprouts and twisting vines.

Basalt Delta - A mountainous biome in the Nether, basalt deltas are primarily comprised of basalt blocks, blackstone, and magma. Ghasts, magma cubes, and striders make this biome their home, and ash particles periodically fall from above. Basalt deltas may be considered one of the most dangerous Nether biomes due to their vertical and rocky nature. One wrong step can lead to players falling into a pool of lava and dying outright.

Soul Sand Valley - The cavernous biome of the Nether, soul sand valleys are comprised primarily of soul sand and soul soil blocks and also feature large pillars made of basalt. Soul fire can be found throughout the biome. Skeletons, ghasts, endermen, and striders constitute the hostile mobs seen throughout the area.

Generated Structures in the Nether

In addition to biomes, the Nether can generate various in-game structures in Minecraft, much like the Overworld and End can. These locations tend to be quite dangerous and are filled with mobs that will attack on sight in most situations. Fortunately, there is one relatively safe structure in the Nether, but it doesn't offer the rewards that its counterparts do.

Here are the structures in the Nether in Minecraft:

Nether Fortresses - Can be found in any Nether biome and are constructed from Nether brick blocks. Contains Nether wart farms and several loot chests to plunder, but these can be protected by wither skeletons and blazes. Blaze spawner blocks can be found here, and blazes are the lone sources of blaze rods that are required to create Eyes of Ender and progress to the end of Survival Mode.

Bastion Remnants - Piglin-centric structures that can be found in Nether Wastes, crimson/warped forests, and soul sand valleys. These Minecraft structures are mostly made up of blackstone and are inhabited by piglins and piglin brutes. They are comprised of multiple rooms, each with its own loot chest that carries different quality items.

Nether Fossils - A variant of the fossil structures found in Minecraft's Overworld.

Ruined Portals - Much like those found in the Overworld, ruined portals can appear and be completed in the Nether to help Minecraft players pass back into the Overworld safely. Furthermore, ruined portals typically have a loot chest that can be opened for useful items and gold-quality gear.

Minecraft mobs found in the Nether

Compared to the mobs of the Overworld in Minecraft, inhabitants of the Nether can be much more dangerous. However, it isn't all hostility, even in this fiery dimension, as creatures like piglins can be quite amenable. Likewise, zombified piglins, endermen, and striders aren't inherently hostile unless players upset them first.

Here are the mobs found in the Nether in Minecraft:

Blazes - Nether mobs that only spawn in Nether fortresses, blazes prefer to attack targets from range by launching fireballs, which can deal damage over time. However, blazes can also deal damage with a melee attack. Killing blazes yields blaze rods, which are invaluable for creating Eyes of Ender. Blazes are also one of the few mobs to take damage from snowballs.

Chicken Jockeys - Although rare, it's technically possible for a zombified piglin riding a chicken, also known as a chicken jockey, to spawn within the Nether. All that is required is a two-block-high area of any light level. These Minecraft mobs will ride their chickens into battle and attempt to kill targets with melee attacks.

Endermen - The mysterious inhabitants of Minecraft's End dimension can be found in the Nether as well, roaming about and teleporting while picking up random blocks. Normally, they won't attack players unless struck first or if players make eye contact with them. Once this has occurred, the enderman will continue to teleport and attack at melee range until defeated or their target has died.

Ghasts - These ghoulish mobs float through the environment until they spot their prey, where they then attempt to kill them using explosive fireballs. These projectiles can deal heavy damage in Minecraft and even more when they make direct contact with their target. It's advised that players use a fishing rod to pull a ghast in before defeating it in melee combat.

Hoglins - A quadripedal hog-like hostile mob, Hoglins will charge players and attempt to gore them with their tusks. Fortunately, hoglins can be repelled with the use of warped fungi, Nether portals, or respawn anchor blocks, all of which these fearsome beasts are terrified of.

Hoglin Jockeys - Although they're quite rare, it's possible to find a piglin riding a hoglin, also known as a hoglin jockey. Much like standard piglins, if players are wearing a piece of gold gear, they won't attack. Otherwise, these creatures will charge in on their hoglins and attempt to kill Minecraft players in melee range.

Magma Cubes - These hostile mobs operate much like slimes do in Minecraft, but they're quite a bit more dangerous. They jump higher, they deal more damage when they make contact with a target, and they're fireproof. However, players who defeat them can collect magma cream as a drop.

Piglins - Neutral Minecraft mobs found in many parts of the Nether, piglins will attack players unless said players are wearing a golden piece of gear. Once pacified, fans can even barter with piglins for items by giving them gold ingots. Piglins can spawn with golden swords or crossbows, making them fairly versatile in combat.

Piglin Brutes - Unlike standard Minecraft piglins, brutes don't care if their targets are wearing gold and will charge them on sight and attack with their axes. They also won't retreat after taking damage like some piglins. Brutes deal some of the highest totals of melee damage in Minecraft, so players should use caution when dealing with these mobs.

Skeletons - As long as the light level is at seven or below, skeletons can spawn in Nether fortresses or soul sand valleys. They operate just like skeletons found in the Overworld, attacking Minecraft players at range with their bows.

Striders - Passive mobs that can cross the Nether's seas of lava, striders can be ridden by having a saddle placed on them. Players can then use a warped fungus on a stick to control the direction that a strider is moving.

Wither Skeletons - A particularly deadly variant of the skeleton in Minecraft, wither skeletons attack targets with stone swords. However, the true danger of wither skeletons is their ability to inflict the Wither status effect that deals high amounts of damage over time until players neutralize it with a milk bucket or let the effect run its course. Fortunately, these skeleton variants only spawn in Minecraft's Nether fortresses.

Zombified Piglins - Neutral undead versions of standard piglins, zombified piglins will ignore players unless they're attacked. If they're struck first, a zombie piglin will retaliate by attacking with a golden sword. Furthermore, all additional zombified piglins in an area will be alerted and attempt to swarm the player.

Tips and tricks for the Nether

Regardless of where players are headed in the Nether, they'll want to make sure they're well-equipped with quality weapons and armor.

At least one piece of the armor should be gold to stave off the piglins, and bringing along milk buckets to neutralize the Wither effect is also advised.