7 rarest Minecraft mobs in 2023

As soon as players enter the world of Minecraft, they will be greeted by some of the most common mobs that can spawn in the Overworld. Mobs are A.I. entities with certain behavior toward the world, other mobs, and the player. They have different appearances, spawning locations, and sounds.

There are three kinds of mobs: passive, neutral, and hostile. Some are common and frequently spawn in their natural habitat, while others are infrequent and will not be found even if a player spends hours and days finding them. Here are some of the rarest mobs in the sandbox game as of 2023.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. Not all rare mobs are mentioned in this list, and it does not include unused mobs that cannot spawn naturally.

Jockeys and 6 other rarest mobs present in Minecraft (2023)

1) Blue Axolotl

Blue Axolotls are one of the rarest mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Blue Axolotl is considered one of the rarest mobs in the entire game. Though it is only a variant of a mob that commonly spawns in Lush Caves, several people consider it rare. There is hardly any chance that players will find them naturally spawning in a cave. If we continue to breed regular axolotls, there is a 0.083% chance of spawning one.

2) Brown Moooshroom

Brown Mooshroom is another rare mob that spawns on a rare biome in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/blackdragon6547)

Most players know that Mushroom Fields is one of the rarest biomes in the game, where mooshroom cows spawn. However, there is a rare brown variant in these already rare mobs. They are so rare that they cannot spawn naturally anywhere in the world. Players will have a 0.1% chance of spawning them by breeding red mooshrooms.

3) Charged Creeper

Naturally spawned charged creepers are extremely rare in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/The_8_Bit_Zombie)

Though players can create Charged Creepers if they have a trident while channeling enchantment on them, they are sporadic to spawn naturally in a world. For them to naturally occur, a regular creeper must be hit by a lightning strike that the player does not summon. These variants of the hostile mob are extremely dangerous due to their increased explosion power.

4) Brown Panda

Brown Panda is a rarer variant of already rare Pandas in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/A_guy_named_idk)

Pandas are some of the cutest neutral mobs in the game. They are slightly rare and only spawn in jungle biomes. However, an even rarer variant among them is brown in color. They only have a 2.04% chance of spawning in any world.

5) Jockeys

Most jockeys are rare in the game (Image via MinecraftForums / poiihy)

Jockeys like the chicken jockey, skeleton horseman, and spider jockey are rare entities in the game. They hardly spawn naturally in the world and are usually saved and preserved by players simply because of their rarity. Skeleton Horsemen will never spawn naturally until and unless a player activates the skeleton trap by going near the skeleton horse during a thunderstorm.

6) Skeleton Horse

Skeleton Horse rarely spawn during thunderstorms in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While regular horses are common in the game, skeleton horses are rare and difficult to find. These rarely spawn only during thunderstorms in the Overworld. Moreover, if players want to tame them, they must activate the skeleton trap, fight four skeletohorse ridersen and save these passive mobs.

7) Pink Sheep

Pink sheep is the rarest variant of one of the most commonmobsb in Minecraft (Image via Reddit / u/kr580)

Pink Sheep is another rare mob that is hard to find. There is only a 0.0082% chance of spawning in the world. Though users can dye a regular sheep with pink dye, naturally spawning pink sheep is extremely difficult to spot.

