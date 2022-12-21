How to get skeleton horse in Minecraft 1.19?

Skeleton Horse in Minecraft 1.19 is a rare mob that only a few players have. It is considered one of the rarest in the game, as it only spawns in specific conditions. Moreover, once successfully tamed, they can showcase unique attributes that no other horse possesses. However, getting one of these skeleton horses is not an easy task.

You must scout for one in specific weather conditions and even fight off several hostile mobs to interact with them. Unfortunately, there is no quick or easy way to obtain them, as you must rely on luck as well.

Steps to find and get a skeleton horse in Minecraft 1.19

1) Finding the skeleton horse during a thunderstorm

Try to find a skeleton horse during thunderstorms and lightning strikes in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

First, you must understand that skeleton horses will only spawn naturally in the Overworld during thunderstorms and lightning strikes. This means that whenever a natural lightning strike occurs during thunderstorm weather, there is a small chance of a skeleton horse spawning.

The chance of the rare mob spawning is 0.75 to 1.5% on easy mode, 1.5 to 4% on normal mode, and 2.25 to 6.75% on hard mode. This shows how rare the mob can be in the game.

2) Prepare for the skeleton trap beforehand

Prepare and gather resources to fight the skeleton horse trap in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

You must immediately approach the skeleton horse since it will activate the skeleton trap. This trap essentially summons another lightning strike, which converts that skeleton horse into four hostile skeleton horsemen. Hence, prepare for the fight before approaching the mob.

Ideally, you must prepare before finding the skeleton horse since it will despawn if the trap isn't activated for more than 15 minutes.

3) Fight off skeletons on skeleton horses

Skeleton Trap summons four skeleton horsemen in Minecraft 1.19 (Image via Mojang)

After the trap is activated, you must fight all four skeleton horsemen. However, since the goal is to get skeleton horses, try not to kill them during the fight. Once the skeleton riding the horse dies, the latter becomes passive towards you.

These skeleton horsemen will be slightly more difficult than regular skeletons as they will have enchanted iron helmets. The best way is to focus on one skeleton at a time and dodge others.

4) Tame and ride skeleton horses

Skeleton horses can be tamed and ridden in Minecraft 1.19 Java Edition only (Image via Mojang)

Once all the skeleton horsemen die, you should ideally have four passive skeleton horses. To tame the mob, feed them wheat. Notably, these horses can wear a saddle in Java Edition.

Skeleton horses are one of the fastest ridable mobs in Minecraft. They can easily jump several blocks high and have infinite stamina. While they perpetually have 15 hearts of health, the last one is always half, denoting that it's essentially an undead horse.

The most extraordinary aspect of this mob is its ability to ride on underwater blocks. Moreover, the horse doesn't take any damage from being underwater for too long.

