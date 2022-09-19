Ranking rideable mobs in Minecraft from fastest to slowest

The number of mobs that Minecraft players are capable of riding has grown over time. As a result, it can sometimes be a little tricky to figure out which ones offer the highest speed for transportation.

Although players can ride various mobs in Minecraft, they possess different movement speeds. Some mountable mobs also have certain special abilities. The right mob to ride usually depends on the situation, but players should certainly be aware of the fastest mobs that are available to them.

Below, Minecraft players can find a list of rideable mobs in the game ranked by their speed. Keep in mind that only mobs that are currently available in the vanilla game will be included, so unused mobs such as zombie horses won't be on the list.

Rideable mobs Minecraft: Ranking the fastest mountable mobs as of version 1.19

5) Striders

Striders are the Nether's premier rideable mob (Image via Mojang)

Striders are inhabitants of the fiery Nether dimension that can be ridden by players who place a saddle on them. However, players will need a warped fungus on a stick to control them, similar to how a pig needs a carrot on a stick. On flat land, striders move quite slowly at a speed of 1.74 meters per second. However, once striders make their way into lava, they increase in speed to a maximum of 4.14 meters per second. This makes striders a great way to traverse lava in the Nether, even if they don't move particularly well on solid ground.

4) Pigs

Alex riding a pig with a carrot on a stick for steering (Image via Mojang)

Pigs are among the earliest rideable mobs in all of Minecraft, and they still make for decent enough transportation to this day. Once saddled, players can immediately ride a pig, but they won't be able to control its direction without a carrot on a stick. A player riding a pig without a carrot on a stick will be able to reach a max speed of 4 meters per second. However, once players have a carrot on a stick to steer their pig, it can achieve speeds of up to 4.19 meters per second when running across flat terrain.

3) Donkeys/mules

A saddled donkey in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Found on occasion mingling with horses, donkeys have the benefit of being able to be both saddled and equipped with storage chests. If a horse and a donkey breed, they'll give birth to a baby mule. Whether players are riding a donkey or a mule, the two mobs possess the same movement speed. On flat terrain, donkeys and mules can move at 7.525 meters per second.

Unlike striders and pigs, donkeys and mules don't require a tasty treat on a stick in order to steer them, making them a great way to travel when needed. The extra storage capabilities they provide are also great for longer journeys.

2) Skeleton horses

A rider-less skeleton horse (Image via Mojang)

One of Minecraft's rarest Overworld mobs, skeleton horses occasionally spawn when lightning strikes. In most instances, they spawn with riders, and the only way for players to use them as a mount is to kill their skeletal rider. It's also possible to spawn in skeleton horses with commands if players prefer. No matter where the skeleton horse came from, it possesses a speed of 8.62 meters per second when running across flat terrain.

The unused zombie horse mob, while not included on this particular list, has the same speed as the skeleton horse. It's unclear why Mojang never implemented the rotting horse into Minecraft, but perhaps it will make an appearance in the future.

1) Horse

A standard breed of horse in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Though they vary in speed depending on breed, horses are still the best mob for transportation in Minecraft. When traveling over flat terrain, an average horse will be able to cover distances at an approximate speed of 9.71 meters per second. However, if players want an even faster way to travel, they can breed fast horses together to create an even faster offspring. Alternatively, pure white horse breeds tend to be faster than their standard Minecraft counterparts without any breeding being necessary, though they're quite tough to find as well.

Through the use of breeding or obtaining a very rare horse, players can ride a horse than can reach a maximum speed of 14.57 meters per second.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far