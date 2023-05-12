Minecraft is a game of endless possibilities. You can build anything from a cozy cottage and a majestic castle to a simple farm and a complex machine. You can use different blocks to create various styles and themes, from fantasy and medieval to futuristic and realistic. Having said that, there is one thing that can ruin your in-game creations: ugly blocks.

Such blocks have awful colors, textures, and shapes that don’t fit in with anything else. They seemingly have no use or function other than to annoy you. They are the blocks that make you want to rage quit the game. This article lists the five worst-looking blocks in Minecraft and why you should never use them in your builds.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking dirt and 4 other bad-looking blocks in Minecraft (2023)

5) Sponge

Sponges can be found inside ocean monuments (Image via Mojang)

Sponge is a Minecraft block that can suck up water and change into a wet sponge. It is originally a rare loot that only elder guardians in ocean monuments provide. However, some mods and data packs let you craft it with dried kelp.

Sponge has a bright yellow color and a spongy texture that looks like cheese or honeycomb. It may be useful for clearing water sources, but it is not very pleasing to look at.

Sponge does not blend well with most other blocks and can ruin the style of your builds. Unless you are creating a cheese factory or a bee farm, this block is best avoided.

4) Netherrack

Vast nether wasteland (Image via Mojang)

Netherrack is a block that is found everywhere in the Nether dimension. It has a reddish-brown color and a coarse texture that looks like dried blood or flesh. The block can catch fire and will keep burning forever, making it handy for constructing fireplaces or torches.

However, netherrack is also one of the worst-looking blocks in Minecraft. Its boring and monotonous appearance makes the Nether look dull and uninteresting.

Netherrack also does not match well with most other blocks and can make your builds look cluttered and disorderly. Unless you are aiming for a hellish or bloody theme, netherrack should be left in the Nether.

3) Dirt

Most common block in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Dirt is a Minecraft block that is found everywhere in the Overworld. It has a brown color and a coarse texture that resembles soil or mud.

Dirt can be used to grow crops, grass, flowers, trees, and mushrooms. It can also be used to create coarse dirt, podzol, mycelium, and farmland, which have different properties and appearances.

However, dirt has a plain appearance that makes it look like garbage or waste. It does not blend well with most other blocks and can make your builds look cheap and lazy. Unless you are making a farm or a garden, the block is better left on the ground.

2) Soul Sand

Soul sand can be found in the Nether (Image via Mojang)

Soul sand is a block that is found in the Nether dimension. It has a dark brown color and a sandy texture that features the faces of tormented souls trapped inside.

Soul sand can be used to grow nether wart, a plant that is used for brewing potions. It can also be used to create soul fire, soul lanterns, soul torches, and soul soil, which have blue flames instead of orange ones. However, it is also one of the creepiest blocks in Minecraft.

Soul sand has a disturbing and eerie appearance that makes it look like haunted dirt or cursed sand. It also slows down any entity that walks on it, making it annoying to traverse. Unless you are making a haunted house or a graveyard, soul sand is better left in the Nether.

1) Diorite

This one looks like bird excrement (Image via Mojang)

Diorite is a Minecraft block that is found underground in the Overworld. It has a white and gray color and a speckled texture that resembles granite or marble.

Diorite can be polished into polished diorite, which has a smoother texture and a slightly lighter color. It can also be used to craft andesite and granite, two other types of stone blocks.

However, diorite has a bland appearance that makes it look like dirty snow or bird excrement. It does not match well with most other blocks and can make your builds look dull and unoriginal. Unless you are making a bathroom or a kitchen counter, diorite is better left underground.

Poll : 0 votes