7 cool Minecraft houses to build for Survival mode

In Minecraft, players can build almost anything they want. From huts to castles, and even custom trees, mountains, statues, etc. With the endless supply of blocks and an endless map to play around with, users can keep gathering resources and using them to build. However, one of the first and most important structures they build is a house.

Houses can be of any size and shape. Some players start small and then expand, while others create massive houses right from the get-go. Almost every single house ever made in Minecraft is unique in its own way. Thousands of people have also posted their brilliant house designs on the internet for others to see. Here are some of the coolest houses players can build in survival mode.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

7 great house designs worth building in Minecraft survival mode

1) Frog House

Players can create a house made like a frog on a lily pad in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/MarchiWORX_YT)

Frogs are relatively new mobs that were added less than a year ago in the 1.19 update. Hence, several players had the idea to build a house that looked like a frog sitting on a lily pad in a lake. Of course, this frog is massive in size since it holds an entire house inside it. The living room area can be seen near its mouth, while the first floor is essentially inside its eyes.

2) Hobbit Hole

Hobbit Hole is one of the most popular forms of house designs in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Igor_Gyepreteper)

Players who are fans of the Lord of the Rings film franchise will highly appreciate this particular house design since it is made like a hobbit hole (Hobbits being one of the many races in the film franchise). Hobbit holes can either be made under a hill or beside a mountain. They can have loads of underground rooms and passageways, just like a regular hobbit hole from the films.

3) Modern House

Modern house with clean exterior and interior (Image via Reddit/Gethstar1123)

Modern houses are also quite the rage in the game's community. They can be built with smooth, clean blocks like concrete or quartz blocks. They also have a lot of glass blocks through which players can see the world outside. Moreover, it can also have an indoor or outdoor pool. The focus is on building the house with straight lines rather than adding lots of layers and details.

4) Underground Bunker

Underground base is great for easily accessing mines in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/WolfAtari)

Players spend most of their time mining and exploring the underground areas of the Overworld. Hence, they can build a house that is completely underground with an entrance on the surface. The underground house will let players easily access the mines. They can also create massive storage systems in the base and protect it from all the hostile mobs.

5) Swamp House

Players can also build a unique house in Minecraft's Swamp biomes (Image via Reddit/Memeborg101)

The swamp might be one of the least-liked biomes, but it is a great location to build a unique-looking house. Players can build the entire structure on water and make it look like a boat house with a platform from which they can access the water. Moreover, this house can also be built in the new mangrove swamp biome.

6) Double-Story House

This unique house design has floors with different rooms and balconies in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/lexbuilds)

This is a unique-looking double-story house that has an open area on one side and a closed room on the other. On every floor, the room and the open balcony area switch sides. This way, players can create rooms for different purposes and use the balcony in unique ways as well. The railings on each floor are made up of lectern blocks instead of regular fencing.

7) Simple Hut

One of the most iconic house design is a simple small hut in Minecraft (Image via Reddit/Blondskunk)

There are still millions of players who are new to Minecraft and who do not know how to build elaborate structures. Hence, the simplest hut is the best way to survive in a new world. Although some might not think of a hut as the coolest build, it is definitely the most iconic, and almost every player has built a hut at some point while playing the game.

