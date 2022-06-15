3 best hobbit house designs to build in Minecraft 1.19 update

Minecraft allows players to do so many things, most clearly seen in the game's building aspect. While everything that exists in the real world is not found in-game (there are less than 2,000 unique things, far less than in the real world), they can be replicated pretty well.

This often prompts crafters to recreate their favorite things. Maybe that's their childhood house or a park they played at. Perhaps it's the setting from their favorite movie or book. It could even be from another video game.

The Lord of the Rings franchise is among the most popular of all time. For that reason, many things from it get translated into the real world. Maybe it's the Doors of Durin, the Eye of Sauron, or something else.

A Redditor made a LOTR-themed redstone door (Image via u/DesignMinion, Reddit)

Most often, it's a structure, like a castle or something from the vast examples in both book and movie form. Hobbit houses lend themselves particularly well to Minecraft and will suit version 1.19.

Minecraft x Lord of the Rings: Wonderful hobbit house designs

3) Azalea bush decorations

Several blocks added in recent updates make for exquisite hobbit hole decorations. Chief among them might be azalea bushes, admittedly hard to come by.

They're used skillfully here to decorate the outside of the hobbit house. One key aspect that hobbit holes share is that they're generally pretty hidden.

Hobbit holes are built into the side of a mountain or hill, so they're covered and not visible from everywhere. They also require lots of space, so visitors are shocked by how big the little house actually is.

This type of Minecraft hobbit house can be built into the side of a hill or covered up to give the impression that it's on a hillside. Either way will work for a good hobbit hole.

2) Covered hobbit hole

This type of hobbit hole is much easier to make. Since it's not as hidden, it requires fewer blocks and less difficulty.

Such a hobbit hole doesn't even have to begin on the hillside. The great thing about this specific house is that it looks like a normal home pushed into the terrain. The hill slopes over top of it, but that can be handmade to reduce the amount of terraforming necessary.

Adding grass blocks, grass, flowers, and trees on top of the hobbit house is a great way to make it blend in. Spruce wood is used in this video, but any wood, even the brand new Mangrove wood, can be used effectively.

1) Natural light

A hobbit hole (Image via Planet Minecraft)

One of the most challenging parts of building a hobbit hole is the lack of light inside. Lanterns can be used to illuminate and decorate because they maintain the middle earth vibe the builder usually wants. However, those aren't cheap to make, and torches don't look as good.

An easy way to alleviate this is to use glass blocks on the face of the house. Most homes have windows for this purpose, but a Minecraft hobbit hole is not most houses.

Glass allows users to have natural light during the day and can have redstone lamps or a few lanterns for the night.

The only challenge for a house like this is a door, but gamers could place it in the middle of two large, glass windows on either side.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

