Top 3 uses of Mangrove wood in Minecraft

A new kind of wood is coming to Minecraft. Mangrove wood, which will be found in the brand new Mangrove swamp biome, will be added officially in the 1.19 update. Yesterday, the latest snapshot was released, giving players their first look at several new features including the new wood.
Mangrove wood will arguably be one of the most useful items added in The Wild Update. The Warden, frogs and the Allay will serve their purposes, but the newest wood will be more versatile. Here are the best ways to use it.
Best ways to use the new Mangrove wood in Minecraft
3) Decoration
Once they are added, Mangrove trees will be the most unique trees in the game. Acacia trees grow differently than the rest, which will also be true of Mangrove trees. As such, they can be a fun way to decorate.
Bases often have trees around them, so Minecraft players will be inclined to plant and grow Mangrove trees there. They grow differently and under different circumstances than other trees, which makes them an even cooler decoration.
2) Crafting recipes
Since this new block is, at its core, just wood, it will be used in the same way as all other wood is when crafted. Players will be able to make the following out of Mangrove wood:
- Stripped wood
- Planks
- Logs
- Stairs
- Slabs
- Buttons
- Fences
- Fence gates
- Doors
There will be plenty of new crafting recipes introduced with the 1.19 update that center around Mangrove wood, so players will have more to learn.
1) Building
The best use for any wood, arguably, is building. With the exception of a few trees (acacia and possibly birch), all wood types are great for building and can look good in combination with other Minecraft blocks. Based on what Mangrove trees look like, there's no reason to assume that it won't be a good wood that gets used often.
Building homes out of it may be difficult since it only spawns in one biome, but it'll be worth it, just like dark oak and others that are restricted.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.