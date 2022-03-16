Minecraft Snapshot 22w11a: Everything you need to know

The latest snapshot for Minecraft has just been released and brings about several highly anticipated changes to the game. Every snapshot brings players closer to the 1.19 update that so many players are looking forward to. This update will introduce the Warden, frogs, new biomes, and more.

The snapshot is available for download on the official Mojang website. Here are all the changes it's introducing to the game and how to download and play it.

What's new in the latest Minecraft snapshot

SlicedLime, a tech developer with Mojang, announced the latest snapshot being available on his Twitter account.

slicedlime 💙💛 @slicedlime We're now releasing the first snapshot for Minecraft 1.19 - 22w11a includes frogs, mud, sculk blocks and more! minecraft.net/article/minecr… We're now releasing the first snapshot for Minecraft 1.19 - 22w11a includes frogs, mud, sculk blocks and more! minecraft.net/article/minecr…

This has the potential to be the best snapshot yet solely based on the new additions, which are as follows:

The Deep Dark biome has been added.

Frogs and tadpoles have been added.

Mangrove blocks have been added.

Mud and mud brick blocks have been added.

Sculk blocks, such as Sculk veins, Sculk Catalysts and Sculk Shriekers, were added to the game.

3D Directional Audio was added.

Many of these are planned for the 1.19 update, but the 3D Directional Audio is a surprise feature that has been added. This will be very beneficial to those who are hard of hearing, deaf or who play at low volume.

In the Deep Dark, there are no mobs that can spawn currently. It's going to be one of the most dangerous places soon, but it isn't yet. Frogs, the latest mob addition, can walk, swim, jump, and more on land and in the water.

Deep Dark (Image via Mojang)

Tadpoles, conversely, can only survive in water. If they're out of water, they will flop like fish and then die. Tadpoles will grow into a different frog based on their Minecraft biome.

Mangrove blocks are going to be the newest form of wood and all types have been added. This includes stripped logs, planks and more. Mud is a block that will only generate in the Mangrove swamp biome, which is a headliner for Minecraft The Wild Update.

For more information, check out the official Mojang website, where the snapshot files can also be downloaded.

