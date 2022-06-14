Minecraft Redditor builds incomprehensible redstone door to mine

Redstone has made a lot of things possible in Minecraft. Since its introduction in the 1.5 update, aptly titled the Redstone Update, the game has never been the same.

So many things are possible now, including devices that can make the game much more manageable.

Computers, game console emulators, and all kinds of incredible creations can be made. Redstone is also helpful in small capacities, like making an automatic sugar cane farm or a redstone door.

Even those small things can be made incredibly impressive with redstone. It's not a complex item to collect, which is helpful given its usefulness.

This Minecraft Redditor made excellent use of redstone and somehow made one of the most incredible redstone doors the game has ever seen.

Minecraft player builds mindboggling redstone door with item frame

Most redstone doors are straightforward. They usually feature a door and just a redstone device. A lever, a pressure plate, or a button will all work perfectly to make a door open when users want.

That's true of most redstone devices: the simpler they are, the more common they are because more gamers are willing to make them. Everyone can use a button and a pressure plate, after all.

Complicated devices are impressive and rare because few people can pull them off. In fact, most users won't even try.

The door that this Minecraft Redditor made falls into the latter category. It's impressive, but it seems nearly incomprehensible. Some people are gifted with redstone, and this person is one of them.

Sometimes redstone doors use item frames. Cooler and more difficult ones can utilize an item frame to open the door. If the item is rotated to the correct position, it can trigger pistons that push the door open.

This is well beyond that, though. The Redditor removes an item frame before turning around for a moment. They then proceed to walk right through a decorated stone wall.

It's almost incomprehensible, but through redstone, anything, apparently including phasing through a wall, is possible. Minecraft gamers stretch the limits of possibility every day.

Doors of Durin, the pattern that showed up on the door (Image via Pinterest)

The Minecraft community was enthralled with the post, with many commenters leaving positive thoughts under it. Many picked up on the Lord of the Rings references.

The iconic franchise found itself referenced many times in the comments section.

Nerds everywhere were fond of this particular post.

Others felt the name glow squid was a nice touch.

Tons of commenters were just pleased with how awesome the whole thing looked.

Several Minecraft players gave it incredibly high praise.

The use of the word extremely might be an understatement.

Many other gamers were left almost completely speechless. This is one of the most impressive builds seen in a while.

Overall, the community has loved this post so far. They've given it an astounding 29 thousand upvotes in just one day at the time of writing.

