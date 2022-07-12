How to show your coordinates in Minecraft Java 1.19 update

Players must always keep tabs on their coordinates in the Minecraft Java 1.19 update.

The world of the game is so huge that players can often get lost and may not be able to return to their base. Although, without coordinates, there are ways to keep track of where players are going, knowing the exact location can greatly help in most situations.

Coordinates consists of three values based on three axes: X, Y and Z. X and Z determines horizontal movements while Y determines vertical movement. These three values constantly change when players are on the move.

How to see the coordinates in Minecraft Java 1.19 update

Although players won't be able to see the coordinates in normal situations, there are a few ways to see them while playing the game:

Opening debug screen

Debug screen (Image via Minecraft Java 1.19 update)

For years, the only official way to see the coordinates and several other in-game information is by opening the debug screen. This screen can only be accessed in Java Edition. It shows loads of useful information about the world, the blocks and more. Players usually see their exact coordinates on this screen.

To open this screen, players must go into the world and press the 'F3' button on their keyboard. When they do so, loads of information fill their screen, with the normal game UI in the background. Both the right and left sides will be filled with information that keeps changing. The player will be able to move and play the game normally even if the screen is open.

Exact coordinates and block coordinate in debug screen (Image via Minecraft Java 1.19 update)

If players want to see the coordinates, they can focus their attention on the top left corner of the screen and scan through the information till they find XYZ coordinates. These numbers are extremely accurate and will have three decimal values after the coordinates.

Right below the XYZ coordinates, players can also see the normal values that come under 'Block'. These will be without decimal values, making it easier for players to understand.

This is the only way to see the coordinates in the vanilla version of the game.

Always on coordinates with mods

JourneyMap is one of the Minecraft Java 1.19 update mods that constantly show coordinates (Image via minecraft-installer.de)

The Java edition is renowned for having a plethora of mods. The game is highly customizable, as players can change graphics, blocks, biomes and even add entire realms to the game. As the game doesn't have a map or navigation system, there are several mods that fill that gap.

One of the most famous and helpful mods is JourneyMap. As the name suggests, this mod can load far off chunks and show players exactly where they are going. Players can keep a minimap in their HUD that would help them navigate through the world.

When this minimap is active on the screen, it will constantly show the XYZ coordinates of the player right below the map.

