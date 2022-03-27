5 things to do right after entering the Nether in Minecraft

The Nether is a scary realm in Minecraft. It is a hellish realm filled with lava and mysterious and dangerous creatures. Players after exploring the overworld will soon enter this realm to progress further in the game.

However, new players can make many types of mistakes if they haven't been to this place. This realm can be accessed with a unique portal made from obsidian blocks. As soon as they enter, they will be greeted with an eerie biome and mobs.

Players will also notice irregular block generation in the realm, making it difficult to traverse. New players face several threats when entering this realm. Hence, they can do a few things right after entering this dangerous realm.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top things to do after entering the Nether in Minecraft

5) Mine few Nether Quartz Ore blocks for XP points

These blocks can be mined for XP points (Image via Minecraft)

Although this should not be a top priority for new players, this is the only thing they can easily do in the hellish-realm without any significant consequences.

They can mine these variants of netherracks, giving them quartz and XP points. Those who are low on XP levels will notice a significant increase as these blocks drop many XP points.

4) Build bridges in all four directions

Build safe bridges to travel (Image via Minecraft)

One way to use this realm is to travel far and wide in the overworld. If a player travels one block in this realm, they technically move eight blocks in the overworld. This way, players can travel far in the overworld without much walking.

Most players make bridges in a straight line and make another portal to teleport back. Players can do this in all four directions to explore the Nether and the Overworld more extensively.

3) Always wear golden boots

Golden boots won't provoke the Piglins (Image via Minecraft)

This is important to remember as soon as players enter the realm. Piglins are a special type of mob in this realm that is hostile towards players who aren't wearing anything made of gold. The trick to not make them hostile is to wear anything made of gold.

Usually, gold boots are recommended as they have the least effect on the overall armor strength and won't affect much in fights, but they will still avoid piglins getting provoked.

2) Always crouch while mining or bridging

Always crouch to avoid falling off (Image via Minecraft)

As new players enter the new realm, they will try to mine their way through solid walls in hopes of finding different kinds of blocks and new places. However, the Nether has an irregular world generation, resulting in holes in the floor or random lava pockets in the walls.

Players can easily fall to their deaths if they are not cautious enough. Hence, they must always crouch while doing almost anything.

1) Secure the Nether Portal

Secure the main portal (Image via Minecraft)

When players enter the game for the first time, they make a safe house in the overworld where they can relax and come back to. The same should be done in this hellish realm.

The first thing players must do is secure the Nether portal and build a strong base around it. This will ensure that they will not get attacked when they enter the realm again.

After securing the portal and building a base around it, they can venture deep into the realm by bridging so that they don't get lost and return to a safe place.

