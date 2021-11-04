5 best blocks for XP in Minecraft 

While playing Minecraft, players will need to farm experience points (XP) in many instances for it to pay off in the late game.

Players need XP levels to enchant their armor, tools, and weapons. Experience points are also required for using name tags and repairing items in Minecraft. Players can increase their XP levels by collecting experience orbs which are awarded for participating in various activities, like mining, taking out mobs and more.

Killing mobs is the most common way to gain XP, but it is not suited in the early game. Instead of fighting mobs, players can rely on blocks for XP. Here are five great blocks that generate experience points in Minecraft.

5 Minecraft blocks that drop experience points

5) Diamond ore

Diamond (Image via Minecraft)

Diamond ores are one of the rarest blocks in Minecraft. Along with diamonds, players also get small amounts of experience points. Mining one diamond ore will drop 3-7 experience points. As of version 1.17, diamond ores generate around Y level 11.

4) Lapis lazuli ore

Lapis ore (Image via Minecraft)

Lapis lazuli is a resource necessary for enchanting items in an enchanting table. Mining lapis lazuli ores also produces anywhere between 2-5 experience points.

Compared to diamonds, lapis lazuli ores are much more common in Minecraft. Players can find lapis lazuli ores below Y level 30.

3) Nether quartz ore

Quartz (Image via Minecraft)

Like lapis lazuli ore, quartz ore also drops 2-5 experience points. But they are much more common and easier to discover. Players can find quartz ore almost everywhere in the Nether realm.

Players needing XP levels can visit the Nether realm to find tons of quartz. This ore can be mined using stone pickaxes or higher. Along with XP, players will also get quartz, which helps make redstone tools and craft beautiful quartz blocks.

2) Mob spawners

Spawner (Image via Minecraft)

Spawners are among the few unobtainable blocks in Minecraft. These blocks can be found in various structures, like woodland mansions, dungeons, bastion remnants, etc. Breaking one mob spawner will drop 15-43 experience points.

However, players should not break every mob spawner they encounter in their Minecraft worlds. Spawners can be used to make mob farms, which will provide more XP in the long run.

1) Furnace

Players can use all types of furnaces to collect experience points. Taking out cooked food or smelted items from a furnace generates specific amounts of XP. Players can create an XP bank by connecting a bamboo and a cactus farm to a furnace.

Along with these blocks, players also get XP from other blocks like redstone ore, emerald ore, coal ore, etc.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

