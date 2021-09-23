How to make an experience bank in Minecraft

Experience points (XP) are gained by players in Minecraft by performing tasks like killing mobs, mining ores, and smelting items. Once they have enough points, their experience level will go up by one. Using these levels, players can enchant their items on the enchanting table.

For those unaware, enchanting is an excellent feature in Minecraft which allows players to improve their tools, weapons, and armor. If the player is looking to obtain a lot of experience points in a short period of time, one of the best things to do is create an experience bank.

Step-by-step guide to making an experience bank in Minecraft

Items required:

Six chests

Twenty-four hoppers

Seven furnaces

Nine levers

Thirty rails

Eighteen powered rails

Two minecarts with chests

Any fuel

Building blocks

Step 1 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 1: Dig a 1x10 hole which is one block deep. On one side of the hole, dig a 1x3 hole which needs to be two blocks deep. Place three double chests in that hole on top of each other.

Step 2 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 2: Make a staircase granting the player access to the double chests. Then place three hoppers going into each chest and form a train of hoppers connected to each other, as shown above.

Step 3 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 3: Create a basic structure using any solid block as shown above.

Step 4 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 4: Place seven furnaces on all the hoppers. Then place a lever on each one of the furnaces and turn all the levers on. Place two hoppers going into each furnace from above and behind. Connect seven more hoppers to them as shown.

Step 5 (Image via Minecraft)

Step 5: Make the structure shown above using any solid block on the other side of the chests.

Step 6 (Image via Minecraft)

Also Read

Step 6: Create the same pattern using rails and powered rails as shown above. Place three levers from where they can power the rails. Place a minecart with a chest on the inner rails filled with fuel and a minecart chest on the outer rails filled with items such as cactus to smelt.

To use the farm, players need to power the minecarts using the lever. Minecarts will now deliver the items to the furnace. Once smelted, players can collect the item and the experience points.

Faster than Dream's speedruns, Like & Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page!

Edited by Danyal Arabi