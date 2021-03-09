How to find nether quartz in Minecraft

The nether quartz is an ore that can be found in the nether. Players looking for neither quartz, unbeknownst to them, may already have it right under their noses.

Nether quartz isn't something that players find as they start out in a new world, but it becomes a common sight over time. Whether a player wishes to add some new material to their dream home or trade with villagers, quartz is useful regardless of how players enjoy the game.

Finding Nether quartz in Minecraft

Image via Mojang

Players need to go into the nether to find nether quartz, which requires a nether portal. Players can build a whole new portal or fix up the broken ones that can be found in just about any seed.

A standard portal is built out of obsidian. It is four blocks wide and five blocks tall. They can be built without the corners if players don't have all fourteen blocks of obsidian.

Being a common ore in the nether, players don't necessarily need to dig to a specific level to make nether quartz easy to find. Unless players are extremely lucky and spot some nether quartz ore right away, they should always be prepared with armor and weapons.

Found the ore, now what?

Image via Mojang

To dodge the gasts, avoid the endermen, and find the nether quartz ore; players will need a wooden pickaxe, at the very least. Unlike materials like diamond and obsidian, this material can be picked out with a pickaxe.

It is relatively easy to break, but players still need to punch it a few times. The nether quarts appear like a crystal.

When the player has nether quartz, it can be crafted into the following items:

Blocks of quartz

Daylight detectors

Granite

Observers

Redstone comparator

If players don't intend to craft the nether, they can be traded with an expert stone mason for emeralds. The nether quartz has use for every Minecraft gamer.