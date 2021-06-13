How to get Minecoins in Minecraft Pocket Edition (2021)

Minecraft Java and Bedrock Editions are similar in terms of features and updates. However, Bedrock Edition, including Pocket Edition, has an exclusive online market called Minecraft Marketplace.

Minecraft has one of the most creative gaming communities with thousands of active members. Minecrafters love to build and create things. With the Minecraft Marketplace, players can explore various skin packs, maps, texture packs, mini-games, and more created by other players.

Minecraft Marketplace uses a special currency called Minecoins. Using these coins, players can buy adventure maps, skins, mini-games, and more.

Buying from the marketplace is also a great way to support the creators. This article is a guide on how to get mine coins in Pocket Edition.

Acquiring Minecoins in Minecraft Pocket Edition (2021)

Obtaining mine coins in Minecraft Pocket Edition is different than getting them in Windows and Xbox. Due to this, some players may get confused while trying to get mine coins in Minecraft PE.

Follow these steps to get mine coins in the Pocket Edition:

Download Minecraft Pocket Edition on the supported device using PlayStore or App Store.

After Minecraft is installed, launch it.

Sign in using a Microsoft account.

Go to the Marketplace.

On the top right corner of the screen, players can see the number of mine coins they have.

Click on the + button to buy mine coins.

Players can find different mine coin packs ranging from $0.99 to $49.99. After buying mine coins, players can check their balance at the marketplace.

What can Minecoins get in Minecraft Pocket Edition?

Minecraft Marketplace (Image via Marketplace)

Using these coins, players can buy various items in the marketplace. Some of the most popular things players acquire are custom skins, adventure maps, mash-ups, and mini-games.

Recently, developers released a Ben 10 DLC for 1340 mine coins, which adds aliens from the popular cartoon series Ben 10. Similarly, players can also try other amazing add-ons created by hardworking creators. Check out Minecraft Marketplace for more Bedrock content.

