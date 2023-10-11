Minecraft Marketplace guide for beginners: All you need to know

Mojang Studios added a special area on Minecraft Pocket and Bedrock Editions where players can purchase community-made content. This came as big news for the playerbase, as Mojang was earlier monetizing the Bedrock Edition through microtransactions. This place is called the 'Marketplace' and quickly became populated with all kinds of goodies for players to access.

Here is everything to know about Minecraft's Marketplace in Pocket and Bedrock Editions.

All details about Minecraft Marketplace

History of Marketplace

The first iteration of Minecraft Marketplace was in 2017 (Image via Mojang)

Back in April 2017, Mojang announced that there would be a place in the upcoming Discovery update, accessible by Pocket Edition and Windows 10 Bedrock Edition. The developer also mentioned partnering with some of the most popular modding groups from the community and adding their works to the Marketplace to kickstart the feature.

With it, they also released the concept of Minecoins (formerly known as coins), which can be bought using real money to purchase some bigger content from the Marketplace.

Finally, in the 1.1.0 update for Pocket and Bedrock Editions, the Marketplace was added to the game.

How to access Marketplace

Minecraft Marketplace can be accessed from the game itself (Image via Mojang)

Since the Marketplace was exclusive to Pocket and Bedrock Editions, Mojang inculcated it entirely within the game.

First, you need to open the Pocket or Bedrock Edition on their devices. If you have not purchased the game, do so first by going into the store app on your device.

Once the game opens, there will be three major buttons: Play, Settings, and Marketplace. Press the third button to enter the market.

An alternate method to search for content and directly enter the game's Marketplace is by surfing its website through a browser.

Purchasing and obtaining content on Marketplace

Some content on Minecraft's Marketplace costs money, while others can be completely free (Image via Mojang)

Once players are in the Marketplace, they will see loads of tiles showcasing various contents that can be obtained. They can get custom skins, maps, worlds, texture packs, and much more.

There are two types of products: those that are completely free of charge and others that require Minecoins.

Free content can simply be selected and obtained with a click of a button. For those that are behind a paywall, players need to purchase Minecoins to get them.

The Minecoins section can be opened from the top-right corner of the screen, from where players can buy bundles of the currency with real-life money.

After players purchase anything from the Marketplace, they will be able to see the content in the 'My Content' tab in the column on the left-hand side.