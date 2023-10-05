How to download Minecraft Bedrock Beta & Preview 1.20.40.24

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition continues to evolve and make changes, just like its Java counterpart. Before these alterations are placed in their stable builds, they're tested in Bedrock Edition's Previews, which serve as betas for you to try out before reporting any feedback to Mojang. The latest Bedrock Preview, version 1.20.40.24, has arrived as of October 4, 2023.

The Minecraft Preview Program and all of its experimental updates are currently available on Xbox consoles, Windows 10/11 PCs, and Android/iOS mobile devices. You can access the latest preview across all these platforms, but doing so requires slightly different steps.

Since this is the case, if you want to try out the Minecraft 1.20.40.24 preview, it doesn't hurt to examine the process on each platform.

How to download Minecraft Preview 1.20.40.24 on all compatible platforms

Xbox consoles

On Xbox consoles, you can download a separate Preview application as long as you have purchased a copy of Minecraft on your account. This can even be done if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. Regardless, installing the Preview app is quick and easy and only requires a quick search in the Microsoft Store.

To download the preview on Xbox, try out the following steps:

Beginning on your dashboard, open the Microsoft Store. Open the search field and enter "Minecraft Preview" before pressing enter. The application's store page should pop up, and you can then open it. As long as you have a Game Pass subscription or have purchased the game on your active account, you should be able to press the Download button. The preview will be added to your download queue. Once the installation process has been completed, just head back to your dashboard or game library and open the new application for the preview.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Thanks to the introduction to the Minecraft Launcher, you can quickly and easily access the preview on Windows PCs in just a few clicks. The launcher possesses a specific category for the Windows iteration of Bedrock, but if you have already installed previous previews, you'll need to take a step to update the game via the Microsoft Store app.

You can follow these steps to access Preview 1.20.40.24:

Download the Minecraft Launcher and install it on your PC. Open the program. Select the Windows Edition of the game to the left of the application window. It should be listed under Java Edition. To the left of the Install/Play button, there should be a button that reads "Latest Release." Click on it, and choose "Latest Preview" before pressing the Install/Play button. The launcher will download the necessary assets and then run the preview when it finishes. If you've already installed previous previews, open the Microsoft Store app and navigate to your library. Minecraft Preview should be listed as requiring an update. Simply click the update button, open your launcher, and follow steps 1-3 accordingly.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Minecraft's Preview Program on mobile operates a bit differently compared to consoles and PCs. There are also variations between Android and iOS since Google and Apple hand betas a bit differently. Regardless, accessing the latest preview shouldn't be too much of a hassle.

You can access Preview 1.20.40.24 with the following steps:

On Android, open the Google Play Store and access the game's store page. Scroll down to the section that reads "Join the Beta" and tap the accompanying link. Update your game app if needed, and the next time you open it, it should open the preview instead of the stable vanilla build. If you're on iOS, download the Testflight app from the App Store, head to the Testflight site for Minecraft Preview, and opt in with your Apple account credentials. There are situations where signups may be full, so you may have to visit the site a few times to join. Once you're in, update the game app, and it should access the preview the next time it's opened.

That's all there is to it! The methods outlined above can be used to access not only Preview 1.20.40.24 but all forthcoming preview betas that are released by Mojang. Moreover, Xbox and mobile platforms will usually update to the latest version automatically, so you won't have to spend time stressing about keeping up with preview versions.