5 best phones to play Minecraft Mobile in 2023

Minecraft is a top-rated open-world simulation game where you must create various blocks or cubes to survive. You can construct anything you want using three-dimensional cubes. Over the past few years, Minecraft has been the number one paid gaming app worldwide, and its user base is increasing as the days go by. While the game can be addictive, it has this addictive nature to explore your creativity. The game is also compatible with most mobile devices from iOS and Android.

But still, to enjoy this game at its best, you need a smartphone with a good processor, a prominent and responsive fast refresh display, and at least 4GB RAM. So, in this article, we will look at the five best smartphones to play Minecraft without any hiccups.

Five best mobile phones to play Minecraft

We now look at all the best smartphones you can buy to play Minecraft. All the smartphones mentioned in the list are available across all major stores and can run the game optimally.

1) ASUS ROG Phone 7 ($663)

The ASUS ROG Phone 7 is a capable smartphone with 6.78 inches and a peak refresh rate of 165Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring power efficiency and no frame drops while playing games.

The 6,000mAh battery is also an endurance champ and can easily last for more than one day, even if you do heavy gaming.

Phone ASUS ROG Phone 7 Platform Android Specifications Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 6.78 -inches 165Hz AMOLED display, 6,000mAh battery, Android 13

2) Samsung Galaxy S23+ ($815)

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ doesn't have a whopping 200MP primary camera or S-pen capabilities, but still, it's a smartphone that can be used for gaming. You get a similar Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with this phone, and it has an excellent 4,700mAh battery. It's a complete all-rounder smartphone.

The 120Hz refresh rate support and IP68 certification are also the cherry on top, making the experience much more worthwhile.

Phone Samsung Galaxy S23+ Platform Android Specifications Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 6.6-inches 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED, 4700mAh battery, Android 13

3) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1099)

Next, we have a smartphone from the world of iOS. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple's most capable smartphone and fits a gaming powerhouse's billing. The Apple A16 Bionic chipset powers the smartphone, ensuring that the 120Hz Promotion display is adequately handled by it. The device also delivers great battery life, as it now comes with Always on Display support.

It also has a superb stereo speakers setup, which is loud. The pill-shaped Dynamic Island also provides an immersive viewing experience instead of the dated notch system on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. It's probably the best gaming smartphone for iOS, which you can buy right now.

Phone Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Platform iOS Specifications Apple A16 Bionic, 6.7-inches LTPO Super Retina 120Hz display, 4323mAh battery, iOS 16

4) Sony Xperia 1 IV ($819)

The Sony Xperia 1 IV has a lot of reasons to be liked. It has a 4K OLED display, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, has front-facing stereo speakers, and has a great battery life.

All these features make it great to note extra details, especially for arcade-simulation games like Minecraft. The 21:9 aspect ratio is also a unique selling point of this smartphone, which makes it great even for media consumption.

Device Sony Xperia 1 IV Platform Android Specifications Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 6.5-inches 120Hz OLED 4K display, 5,000mAh battery, Android 13

5) Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro ($495)

At last, we have a budget gaming champion smartphone capable of playing Minecraft. The Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro has a gorgeous 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, almost bezel-less. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset also ensures that it breezes through most tasks.

The phone also has stereo speakers, which are pretty loud and produce rich sound output. All these features make it ideal for users who don't want to spend big, especially to play games.

Phone Poco F5 Pro Platform Android Specifications 6.67-inches 120HZ AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 5160mAh battery, Android 13

This concludes our list of the best smartphones you can buy or use to play Minecraft. For Apple fans, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most obvious choice to play games, whereas Android lovers can certainly choose between the S23+ and ROG Phone 7. For budget-conscious users, the Poco F5 Pro is the best choice.

This is a non-exhaustive list of phones currently available in the market.

