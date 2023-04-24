ROG Phone 7 vs Google Pixel 7: Which is the true Android king?

With its recent launch, the ROG Phone 7 series, the Taiwanese tech giant Asus, has waged war against the entire Android phone market. With out-of-the-box thinking and gaming-friendly features, it is tackling flagship devices, especially the Google Pixel 7. The latter is quite popular because of its latest Material UI and top-notch camera performance.

Do the two devices even compare? Both are designed two different tech communities and provide a varied user experience.

This article will compare both these phones in-depth, considering their performance, display, camera, and overall specs. Let's see who wins the Android battle and who should go for which of these devices.

Android battle: ROG Phone 7 vs Google Pixel 7

Let's take a look at the general specifications and terms of use that a customer might consider when purchasing these phones. Do gamers finally win? Let us investigate.

ROG Global @ASUS_ROG



#ROGPhone7 #ForThoseWhoDare #Snapdragon Here's a quick look at the specs and exciting features of the ROG Phone 7 series. Here's a quick look at the specs and exciting features of the ROG Phone 7 series.#ROGPhone7 #ForThoseWhoDare #Snapdragon https://t.co/zfxCuZBkMD

Overall specifications

Device Google Pixel 7 ASUS ROG Phone 7 Processor Google Tensor G2, Octa-core, Cortex A55 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Octa-core, Adreno 740 RAM 8GB LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5X Display 6.3-inch OLED, 90Hz refresh rate 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED, 165Hz refresh rate Main Cameras 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 12 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 50 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle, Primary Camera, 13 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera, 5 MP Macro Optical Zoom NA NA Video Recording Up to 8K 30 FPS Up to 8K 24 FPS Storage 128GB UFS 3.1 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 4355 mAh, 30W fast charging 6000mAh, Quick Charge 5.0 Charging Speed 30W 65W in the box Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, Quick Switch Adaptor Type C to Type C cable, Sim ejector, 65W Power Adapter, Aero case Price Starts at $599 Expected $999

Last year, Google launched the Pixel 7 series with its own Tensor G2 processor and it still provides a flagship level of quality to its users. The clean UI provides an amazing user experience as compared to the ROG Phone 7, which, although it operates on Android 13, has a more gaming-specific Zen UI.

The overall specifications of the Pixel 7 might not seem to hold up against the new ROG 7. However, it is still relevant and provides Google-grade security, with a promise of up to four years of OS and security updates. Listed at around $599, the Pixel 7's customizability and camera experience are no match for the ROG Phone, which is expected to cost $999.

Performance

Gaming devices are expected to be equipped with the most powerful processors, and the ROG 7 meets this expectation with its Qualcomm SnapDragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 512GB UFS 4.0 storage and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM.

These specifications alone are enough to make a gamer excited. However, it does even more with its Aerocool technology to keep the device temperature in control during long sessions of gaming.

On the other hand, the Tensor G2-powered Google flagship kind of falls short in front of ROG 7. It does not mean that the Pixel 7 can't run tasks and services. This device is more than enough for someone who uses his phone for general purposes like photography and multimedia. It's just that the hardware is not suited for heavy gaming sessions.

Display

Undisturbed display of the ROG phone 7 (Image via GSMArena)

Let's make this simple. If you like high refresh rate screen panels for your games and general mobile usage, the ROG Phone 7 has it. The AMOLED display can go up to 165Hz in comparison to the Pixel 7's 90Hz OLED panel.

Both displays are color-accurate and bright, but the ROG 7 gives an overall smoother experience. Moreover, the front panel does not have any front camera notch for a seamless gaming experience for visually pleasing games like Genshin Impact or Fortnite.

Camera

These two might not make the list of the best camera phones, but Google has always had a reputation for great image output with minimal hardware and out-of-ordinary software processing. And with the Pixel 7, the image processing has become better. It offers great nightscape and HDR images in absolutely every scenario.

Meanwhile, the ROG Phone 7, as per its price point, is not a good choice for mobile photography. The Sony IMX766 sensor on ROG Phone 7 does the job, but the colors and the contrast of Pixel 7's images are just better. Either way, one should not expect a gaming device to be exemplary in photography.

Battery

Asus has done a pretty good job with the ROG 7 series in terms of battery. A 6000mAh offering is enough for a whole day. If you somehow run out. there are two type-C ports for charging, mounted at the bottom and side of the device. which support QuickCharge 5.0. The side-mounted port is placed there keeping streamers in mind.

The Google Pixel 7 has a 4355mAh battery, but because of the clean Android OS and optimization, it can also provide an average day of usage. It is not meant for gaming purposes and might end up heating up after 3-4 hours of sessions.

Verdict

The smartphone that one should go for between these two should be personal in terms of how you intend it to be used. If you like games, but don't plan to enter the esports scene, then the ROG Phone 7 is definitely not for you. If you want to have crisp image output and a customizable, clean Android UI, you should go for the Google Pixel 7.

Hardcore gamers, on the other hand, should definitely opt for the ROG Phone 7. It offers so many things that enhances the gaming experience and gives competitive advantages over others. Cooling technology, batteries, fast-charging support, and most importantly, the segment's best SnapDragon 8 Gen 2 are all combined in the ROG Phone 7 for the gamers, by the gamers.

For more informative comparisons, don't forget to check out ROG Phone 7 vs Samsung S23 Ultra and ROG Phone 7 vs iPhone 14.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes