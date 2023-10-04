Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.20.40.24 patch notes: Creeper farms fixed, crash fixes, and more

Every now and then, Minecraft Bedrock receives a new beta and preview with changes and bug fixes. Since not all such updates have to offer loads of content, this one is small. Bedrock beta and preview 1.20.40.24 offer nothing but a handful of glitch and crash fixes. It mitigates the keyboard's unresponsiveness, takes care of issues with full-stack crafting not working on Android devices, fixes a farm-breaking bug, and more.

With that in mind, let's explore everything in the latest Bedrock beta and preview patch.

Minecraft Bedrock beta/preview 1.20.40.24 patch notes:

Here are all the bugs and issues that have been fixed in Bedrock 1.20.40.24 beta and preview:

Fixed an issue that caused the keyboard to become unresponsive when placing multiple Signs successively.

Fixed tap-and-hold full-stack crafting with touch controls.

Buttons and some other non-full blocks once again prevent Spiders and other mobs from spawning on them and adjacent blocks.

Fixed "§" text modifiers overwriting text when next to a line break on iOS.

Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay.

The most important bug fix here concerns buttons and other non-full blocks, which prevented certain mobs from spawning. This change affects various farms, such as creeper and ghast farms.

Any Bedrock player can try these fixes by downloading Bedrock beta or preview version 1.20.40.24. Gamers who have never played such updates should know a couple of things before downloading them: Content offered in preview or beta versions is not final and may change in the future.

For those who don't know, the former is available for Xbox, Windows 10/11, and iOS devices. On the other hand, Bedrock's beta patches are available on Android only.

How to Download Minecraft Bedrock beta and preview 1.20.40.24

You can access the preview version of 1.20.40.24 on Xbox, Windows 10/11, and iOS devices. Here's how to get it on each platform:

For iOS devices: Click here to register for preview. If it is full, try again later.

For Windows 10/11 and Xbox: Simply go to the Store and search for "Minecraft Preview." This will bring up the option to download the latest preview. Players who own the game or have it through GamePass will see the option to install it.

Unfortunately, Android players currently don't have access to preview patches. The only way for them to participate is by joining the beta program. To do this, Android players can search for "Minecraft" on the Google Play Store and open the game's page. If the title is already installed, scroll down to find the option to register for its latest beta. After that, you will be able to download the latest Bedrock beta.