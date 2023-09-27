Only 50% Minecraft Bedrock Edition players have earned 'Taking Inventory' achievement

When players first enter a Minecraft survival world, they quickly gather resources and start crafting new items and blocks. At first, only their hotbar fills up as they collect resources, but soon enough, they need to open their inventory to access more blocks and items. This is when a brand new player who is playing the game for the very first time will receive a 'Taking Inventory' achievement.

This shows how easy this achievement is to reach. However, there are many players who have yet to complete this in Bedrock Edition.

Recently, a Redditor by the name of 'u/Educational-Bug-8369' posted a picture showcasing how only 50.84% of the entire playerbase of Bedrock Edition have actually achieved 'Taking Inventory'. This is absolutely bizarre to think about since it is the simplest one of them all. Even the original poster was quite surprised that only half the playerbase has done this.

Users react to 50% of Minecraft playerbase getting the 'Taking Inventory' achievement

Since this was quite a fascinating post on Minecraft's official subreddit, it caught the attention of thousands of members. Within half a day, the post received more than two thousand upvotes and loads of comments. Redditors flocked to the post and gave their reasoning behind only 50% of players getting the achievement.

Some of the Redditors were quite accurate in explaining that many in the Bedrock Edition playerbase might not have played in survival mode even once or must have used cheats in their worlds. Players do not get any achievements or advancements if they play in a creative world or in a survival world with cheats. The game mode needs to be purely survival, without cheats enabled.

Since the creative mode is quite fun for most players, there is a high chance that some have not played Survival yet. Another Redditor suggested that players must also toggle the 'keep inventory' option, which prevents them from getting the achievement.

Comment byu/Educational-Bug-8369 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Educational-Bug-8369 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Educational-Bug-8369 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

There was another strong reason why so many Bedrock Edition players do not have this achievement. In recent years, Mojang has urged players to move their old Mojang accounts to Microsoft to retain their accounts. As a gift for shifting to Microsoft, Mojang promised that Java Edition players will receive a free copy of Bedrock Edition to their account.

This was pointed out by a Minecraft Redditor, where they mentioned that there could be many Java Edition players who must be having Bedrock Edition but have never opened and played on it. This could be the reason why the percentage of achievement is so low.

Comment byu/Educational-Bug-8369 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Educational-Bug-8369 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

Comment byu/Educational-Bug-8369 from discussion inMinecraft Expand Post

It was fascinating to learn that even such a simple Minecraft achievement has only been clinched by half of the Bedrock Edition playerbase.