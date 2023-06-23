How to get Careful Restoration achievement in Minecraft

Minecraft is a sandbox game that provides an expansive open world with many diverse features for players to explore. With its existence spanning over a decade, the game's developers consistently entertain the player base by introducing new features every year.

In addition to the challenges the community creates for themselves, Minecraft offers a set of in-game achievements that can be unlocked by performing specific tasks. The Java and Bedrock Editions each have their tracking system. The Java Edition includes advancements, while the Bedrock Edition features achievements.

Everything to know about careful restoration achievement in Minecraft

Most players unlock achievements for the sense of accomplishment that comes with them. However, there are a few other benefits as well.

The player is awarded game-score, and all the achievements are tracked in their account, which other players can view. PlayStation players will receive trophies instead of game-score. Many achievements also provide a reward upon unlocking them, which is usually an in-game cosmetic item.

It is worth noting that achievements are unlockable in survival mode only when cheats are disabled. Returning to survival mode in a creative world or turning off the cheats will not allow players to unlock them.

How to unlock careful restoration achievement

Careful restoration achievement in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Alongside introducing new mobs, wood, biomes, and other features, the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update also brings a new achievement called "Careful Restoration." The Java Edition of Minecraft features a completely identical advancement.

Players must craft a decorated pot using four pottery sherds to unlock the achievement. Decorated pots are a new addition to the game, introduced in the 1.20 update.

Upon completion, this achievement rewards Bedrock Edition players with a 10G game-score and PlayStation players with a bronze trophy. Additionally, players receive a "Pottery Disguise" headwear item that can be equipped in the skin customization screen.

How to craft decorated pots with pottery sherds

Crafting a decorated pot using archer pottery sherds (Image via Mojang)

The game offers twenty different pottery sherds, and to craft a decorated pot, players will need four sherds of the same type. Alternatively, the same can be prepared using three pottery sherds and a brick. However, doing so does not unlock any achievements or advancements.

Obtaining the sherds is not easy; the only way to find them is by brushing suspicious sand or gravel blocks. These blocks can be found in ocean ruins, trail ruins, buried rooms under desert pyramids, and at the bottom of desert wells.

Once the player has acquired at least four sherds of the same type, they can place them on the crafting table as shown to craft a decorated pot and unlock the achievement.

Poll : 0 votes