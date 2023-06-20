How to get Minecraft 1.20 achievements in Bedrock Edition?

Mojang recently released the Minecraft 1.20 update. This new installment for the age-old sandbox title contains loads of new blocks, items, mobs, biomes, structures, etc. Along with that, the developer has also added several achievements that work alongside the new features that are added with the Trails and Tales update.

Achievements are certain milestones you can reach after performing a certain activity in the game. It can be anywhere from mining a certain block to completing the game by defeating a boss mob. With the 1.20 update, Mojang added three new achievements to the game. Here is everything you need to know about them and how to get them.

Ways to get all three Minecraft 1.20 achievements in Bedrock Edition

Planting the past

You can plant any Sniffer-related plant in Minecraft 1.20 Bedrock Edition to get this achievement (Image via Mojang)

This achievement is called 'Planting the Past' since it is related to the new player base-chosen mob named Sniffer. It is an ancient passive mob that roams around the world and digs out seeds that grow into unique and forgotten plants.

To get the achievement, you need to simply obtain one of the two seeds found by a Sniffer and plant them in the farmland block. However, this is quite a difficult thing to do since Sniffers are extremely rare in the world.

They do not spawn naturally in the world. Instead, they are found as eggs inside suspicious sand blocks found in ocean ruins, particularly in warm ocean biomes. Since finding a Sniffer is hard, it automatically makes this achievement a tricky one.

Careful restoration

Craft a decorated pot with four pottery sherds to unlock this advancement in Minecraft 1.20 Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

The next achievement is called 'Careful restoration.' It is connected to another long-awaited feature that comes with the Trails and Tales update: Archeology. Mojang finally released new pottery sherds, decorated pots, suspicious sand and gravel blocks as part of archeology.

To get this achievement, you need to simply craft a decorated pot with four pottery sherds, same or different.

You need to travel far and wide, finding any and all structures that generate suspicious sand or gravel blocks, inside which you can find pottery sherds. Once you have collected four of them, you can place them in a diamond shape on the crafting table to create a decorated pot with carvings.

Smithing with Style

You need to use all these eight armor trims at least once in Minecraft 1.20 Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

The last achievement, ' Smithing with Style, ' is related to new armor trim smithing templates added with Minecraft 1.20. These items can be found in all kinds of structures and are used to add various designs to armor parts.

To get this achievement, you need to find eight specific armor trims and apply them at least once to any armor part. Here is the list of all armor trims you need to find and the structures they are found in:

Rib Armor Trim Smithing Template - Nether Fortress - 6.7% Silence Armor Trim Smithing Template - Ancient City - 1.2% Snout Armor Trim Smithing Template - Bastion Remnant - 8.3% Spire Armor Trim Smithing Template - End City - 6.7% Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template - Woodland Mansion - 50% Ward Armor Trim Smithing Template - Ancient City - 5% Tide Armor Trim Smithing Template - Killing Elder Guardian - 20% (not affected by looting enchantment) Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruins - 8.3%

Once all these are obtained, you can apply them to any armor part using a smithing table and any earth mineral.

