Sniffer in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update: Where to find, breeding, hatching eggs, and more

Sniffer is a brand new mob that will be added with the Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update. This mob, along with Rascal and Tuff Golem, was initially introduced in the mob vote competition. Mojang allowed the player base to choose which one they wanted to add in the upcoming update. The large ancient mob won the vote by more than 50% and was confirmed by Mojang. After it was confirmed, Mojang gradually revealed more features about the mob before releasing the entity in the snapshots.

Enthusiasts have already played around with Sniffers and know almost everything about the mob. However, for those who do not know, here are a few important aspects of the new ancient passive mob.

Everything to know about Sniffer in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update

Where to find Sniffers

Players need to find Sniffer eggs from ocean ruins located in warm ocean biomes in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

After the update drops, players will soon realize that they won't be able to find Sniffers in any biome. This is because these ancient creatures do not spawn naturally anywhere. They can only be obtained when they are still in their eggs.

Sniffer eggs are located inside suspicious sand blocks found in ocean ruins. However, users need to find these structures specifically located in warm ocean biomes to have a chance of finding Sniffer eggs.

It is safe to say that Sniffers are quite rare, considering players need to find specific structures and hope to obtain their eggs by brushing suspicious sand blocks.

How to hatch Sniffer egg

Sniffer eggs hatch quicker if they are on a moss block in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Once players obtain Sniffer eggs, they can be placed as blocks, starting the hatching process. If they are on a regular block, they will take about 20 minutes to hatch. However, their hatching speed will be doubled if they are placed on any moss block. Hence, players must always keep moss blocks ready after they find a Sniffer egg.

Growing a Snifflet

Snifflet will take around 40 minutes to grow in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

Once the egg hatches, a Snifflet will spawn out of it. This baby version of the mob will be considerably smaller and have the same movement and pace.

Snifflets take around 48000 game ticks, or 40 minutes, to grow into adults. Meanwhile, they will roam around the world randomly. They won't be able to do anything else except eat torchflower and pitcher pod seeds if players feed them.

Breeding Sniffers

Sniffers breed after eating torchflower or pitcher pod seeds in Minecraft 1.20 Trails and Tales update (Image via Mojang)

If players have two fully grown Sniffers, they will randomly roam around the world, sniff the ground, and dig out rare torchflower and pitcher pod seeds. These are two brand-new plant seeds that grow into torchflower and pitcher plants.

These seeds can also be used to breed Sniffers. Players can feed either of the two seeds to two Sniffers for them to enter 'love mode' and breed. Once the breeding process is complete, a baby Snifflet will spawn.

