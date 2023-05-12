How to get torchflower and pitcher plant in Minecraft 1.20 update

Minecraft is a popular sandbox video game that allows players to create and explore virtual worlds made up of blocks. The title has been continuously updated since its initial release in 2009. Each update adds new features, tools, and gameplay mechanics, ensuring that the content remains fresh for players around the world.

The next major update, the Minecraft 1.20 Trails & Tales update, is expected to be released in June. It features some of the most significant cosmetic changes, as players will have the option to customize how their armor looks. One of the highlights of the update is the addition of new plants: the pitcher plant and the torchflower.

Everything to know about torchflowers and pitcher plants in Minecraft 1.20 update

The two new plants in the 1.20 update are ancient plants that do not grow anywhere naturally. Players will have to take the help of sniffers as the creatures can track their seeds or pods.

As the name suggests, a sniffer sniffs the seeds of the two new ancient plants and digs them out. Once dug out, the seeds are thrown on the ground and can be collected by players.

How to spawn sniffers

A sniffer egg placed on a moss block (Image via Mojang)

Sniffers, being an extinct mob specie, do not spawn naturally anywhere in Minecraft. Players will have to obtain their eggs and hatch them.

Doing so may sound easy, but it isn't. Players will have to locate suspicious sand blocks generated in warm ocean ruins and use a brush to reveal the item inside. The probability is meager, but players may find sniffer eggs in them.

Hatching a sniffer egg is easier, as players only need to place it on a solid block. It usually takes 20 minutes to hatch, but the time can be halved by placing it on a moss block.

How to grow the seeds and pods

Torchflower seeds and pitcher pods placed on farmland blocks (Image via Mojang)

Simply placing the obtained pitcher pod or torchflower seed on a farmland block will allow them to grow. For the seeds to grow, it is necessary to have a water source in contact with the farmland blocks.

Both pitcher pods and torchflower seeds go through three growth stages, the rate of which can be improved using the "/gamerule randomtickspeed" command. Cheats need to be enabled for commands to work.

Uses of torchflower and pitcher plants

Pitcher plants and torchflowers (Image via Mojang)

Once the plants have completely grown, breaking them with bare hands will drop them. They can then be collected.

Minecraft players have the freedom to enhance the aesthetics of their world by placing pitcher plants on any dirt block purely for decorative purposes. Additionally, torchflowers can be placed in pots to add a touch of elegance to their indoor spaces.

Another use of the two ancient plants is that they can be used to craft dyes. When placed in the crafting grid, torchflowers give orange dye, and pitcher plants give cyan dye.

