How many armor trims are there in Minecraft?

Mojang recently released the 1.20 Trails and Tales update for Minecraft. This version of the game came with loads of new blocks, items, mobs, biomes, structures, and more. Among the most interesting items added to the sandbox title were armor trims, which allow players to customize armor parts using a smithing table.

Mojang initially released new armor trims in one of the Minecraft 1.20 snapshots. However, the developer introduced a few more later.

Number of armor trims in Minecraft and how to use them

As of June 2023, Minecraft has 16 types of armor trims. When Mojang initially released them, there were only 11 of them found in different structures in the game. However, after the studio introduced the archeology feature, it added five more, making the total 16.

These armor trims come under the smithing templates category, which also includes the netherite upgrade item that is now essential for upgrading any gear to netherite.

Here is a list of all the armor trims and where to find them in Minecraft:

Coast Armor Trim Smithing Template - Shipwreck - 16.7% Dune Armor Trim Smithing Template - Desert Temple - 14.3% Eye Armor Trim Smithing Template - Stronghold - 100% chance in library chest Rib Armor Trim Smithing Template - Nether Fortress - 6.7% Sentry Armor Trim Smithing Template - Pillager Outpost - 25% Silence Armor Trim Smithing Template - Ancient City - 1.2% Snout Armor Trim Smithing Template - Bastion Remnant - 8.3% Spire Armor Trim Smithing Template - End City - 6.7% Vex Armor Trim Smithing Template - Woodland Mansion - 50% Ward Armor Trim Smithing Template - Ancient City - 5% Wild Armor Trim Smithing Template - Jungle Temple - 33.3% Tide Armor Trim Smithing Template - Killing Elder Guardian - 20% (not affected by looting enchantment) Wayfinder Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruins - 8.3% Shaper Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruins - 8.3% Host Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruins - 8.3% Raiser Armor Trim Smithing Template - Trail Ruins - 8.3%

How to use armor trims in Minecraft

Armor trims can be applied to any armor part using a smithing table and any earth mineral for coloring it (Image via Mojang)

Once players find an armor trim in Minecraft, they can either duplicate it or use it on an armor part.

To duplicate these new items, players must craft them with seven diamonds and a block that matches their texture and color. For example, the Wild armor trim is gray and green in color, indicating that mossy cobblestone must be used to duplicate it.

To apply armor trims to any armor part, players must use the smithing table, which has also been overhauled in the 1.20 update. They can use an armor part, armor trim, and an earth mineral like iron, gold, lapis lazuli, etc., to add color to the design.

